M3 billion to end Tšepong contract

MASERU-THE government could pay as much as M3 billion to cancel its contract with Tšepong (Pty) Ltd, thepost can reveal.

That is enough money to build at least three more hospitals of the same size as Queen ‘Mamohato Memorial Hospital (QMMH).



Last week the government said it was kicking out Tsepong for allegedly repeatedly violating the 18-year contract that was due to end in 2026.

It said the company has exacerbated the crisis at the hospital by firing 300 nurses who have been on strike for more than 40 days. The government also accused the company of several other breaches.



But as officials at the Ministry of Finance start crunching the numbers, they are realising that the decision has huge financial implications for Lesotho.

Calculated based on the six years remaining on the contract and the annual payments to Tsepong, the government could end up shelling out a staggering M3 billion to end the contract.



That is just over 15 percent of the national budget and money the government doesn’t have in its coffers. The government has been paying Tsepong M500 million per year to manage the hospital. Netcare, which owns 40 percent of Tsepong in partnership with local shareholders, is understood to be pushing for full payment of what it would have received if the contract had ended as scheduled. The government will also have to pay about M300 million of the M800 million Tsepong borrowed from South Africa’s Development Bank of Southern Africa to build the M1.4 billion hospital.



There are also hundreds of millions the government still owes Tsepong for services provided at the hospital.

Yet Finance Minister Thabo Sophonia says R3 billion is “small change” compared to what Lesotho would pay Netcare if the contract is allowed to end as scheduled.



“The financial implications will be huge but it’s a necessary cost we have to pay to get out of this toxic marriage,” Sophonia said. He said the government would still have paid more than R3 billion in the last six years of the contract.

“Netcare is bleeding us. We are paying them R53 million every month, which is way more than half of the health budget. That is more than what we spent on all other hospitals combined,” he said. “They keep coming up with escalations which they couch as unforeseen charges we have to pay them. The fact is that we want out of this contract but it should be handled legally.”



The minister said he briefed the World Bank about the Tsepong issue yesterday. The World Bank was one of the main sponsors of the Public-Private Partnership agreement to build the hospital.

“We just explained that this deal favours Tsepong and that we are now unable to continue with the contract,” he said. “We have tried to make this work but nothing has changed. We have several cases in arbitration over their violations.” Meanwhile the



The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating Tsepong for alleged fraud and corruption. DCEO’s investigators seized computers and documents during a raid last Friday.

The anti-corruption unit confirmed the investigation but refused to give specific details.

“We are investigating a report about the hospital but we cannot say whether the probe is linked to corruption or fraud because we have just started,” said the DCEO spokesperson, ‘Matlhokomelo Senoko. Tsepong Pty Ltd said it was concerned by the “unexpected and announced” raid.



“The manner in which this matter has evolved is regrettable and should be resolved amicably and timeously,” the company said.

The consortium said it has managed the hospital in “an ethical and legally compliant manner” since the contract started in 2008.

This, the company added, has been confirmed by the quarterly independent assessments overseen by the government and external audits.

Yesterday Netcare Hospital Group (Pty) which owns 40 percent of Tsepong through a local subsidiary, blamed the government for the crisis.

The company said it will challenge the government’s decision to end ties with Tšepong (Pty) Ltd. “We believe it is indeed the GoL that has defaulted,” Netcare said.



It said Tšepong “is a thinly capitalised entity without access to working capital …unable to meet financial obligations when monthly payments” by the government are delayed.

“During these prolonged periods of non-payment – sometimes up to five consecutive months – Netcare provided the interest-free bridge funding to sustain the financial position of Tšepong,” the statement reads.

Netcare said when it recovered amounts due to it from Tšepong it was accused of financial impropriety “which naturally is not conducive to maintaining relations”.



“Netcare’s financial assistance ensured the viability of the project,” it reads.

“Netcare’s financial support of Tšepong in effect means that Netcare is a 100 percent contributor on the downside and only a 40 percent beneficiary on the upside.”

The statement said shareholder relations became further strained when some claimed that they have not benefited financially from the PPP project.

“These utterances do not recognise that M65 million advanced by the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) to ensure their participation, has been settled in full.”



It said “Tšepong’s ability to declare dividends and maintain liquidity has been severely constrained by the poor payment history by (government,” the company said.

It also complained about the acrimony among Tsepong board members.

“The impasse of the Tšepong board to agree on a remedial plan to restore Tšepong as a going concern necessitated that Dr Chris Smith, Netcare’s representative director on the Tšepong Board, request the Lesotho Commercial High Court in 2020 to place Tšepong under judicial management,” the statement reads.



“Unfortunately, this matter was dismissed by the court without giving any reasons. Netcare has subsequently taken this matter on appeal,” the statement reads.

Netcare said the main contention between Tšepong and the government “revolves around inconsistent and prolonged periods of non-payment or delayed payment of agreed fixed monthly fees”.

