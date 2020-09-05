’Maesaiah wants to be MP

MASERU-AT the height of her husband’s reign, ’Maesaiah Thabane was probably the most powerful woman in Lesotho.

Her critics say she was an abrasive woman who used her proximity to power to harass government officials and push her personal agenda.

With her husband Thomas Thabane out of power since May, most thought ’Maesaiah would quietly slip out of the public limelight.



That was to be expected given the embarrassing manner her husband was dragged out of power after he and ’Maesaiah were accused of hiring gunmen to kill Thabane’s estranged wife, Lipolelo, in June 2017.

The two have vociferously denied the charge.



But it now appears ’Maesaiah was never content to settle in the shadows while nursing her 82-year-old husband.

She is now gunning for the Mokhotlong parliamentary seat in the next elections in 2022 on an All Basotho Convention (ABC) party ticket.

If she finds her way, then expect fireworks.



The move has however unnerved the current MP for Mokhotlong Tefo Mapesela.

Mapesela has now gone on the offensive in an attempt to expel ’Maesaiah from the ABC on what critics say are spurious grounds.

Mapesela is the Minister of Agriculture in the current coalition government headed by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.



In a recent audio clip which was circulating in the country, Mapesela called on ’Maesaiah and her husband to leave the party.

What has complicated matters however is that ’Maesaiah appears to have already covered a lot of ground with the Mokhotlong constituency chairman, Serame Tsatsi, openly backing her candidacy.



Tsatsi told thepost on Tuesday that after several meetings they had decided to throw their weight behind ’Maesaiah.

They had also decided to turn their backs on Mapesela.

Tsatsi said they have had enough of Mapesela and his “irrational ways of working out matters in the party and even in our constituency”.



He said 15 out of the 20 party branches had indicated in writing that they now wanted ’Maesaiah as their candidate for the 2022 general election.

Tsatsi said they met last Saturday where Mapesela only invited local government councillors “because they are on his side” while leaving the rest of the committee members.



Tsatsi said Mapesela was also now pushing for his ouster as a committee chairman.

“They wanted to suspend me for three weeks,” he said.

He said his relationship with Mapesela has been ruined to an extent that he wants him suspended “but there is no circular suspending me yet”.



Tsatsi said they have already told ’Maesaiah of their decision adding the former first lady had warmed up to the idea.

He said the constituency committee will meet with her soon to discuss the way forward.



’Maesaiah told thepost this week that she was set to travel to Mokhotlong before the end of this week to discuss the people’s request for her to stand as their MP.

’Maesaiah said this was however not the best time to talk about the matter as she was yet to hear directly from those who called for the meeting.

“It is only then that I will be able to tell if I accept or (decline the nomination),” ’Maesaiah said.



Tsatsi said they are tired of Mapesela’s insults on voice clips and on other media platforms.

He added that they gave Mapesela a 10-year opportunity to prove himself but he had failed to rise to the occasion.



“He only managed to hire 10 people from our constituency within those 10 years,” Tsatsi said.

He said Mapesela discriminates when job opportunities for the constituency’s unemployed youths come up.

“He only considers the people he likes without even considering the law,” he said.



He said on the other hand, ’Maesaiah had shown over the last few years that she is deeply concerned about people.

He said the former first lady had built houses and distributed heaters and food parcels to the needy in the constituency.



He said ’Maesiah had also helped build village access roads in the mountainous parts of their constituency.

“Mapesela has done nothing for us. He only brought us embarrassment with his vulgar voice clips,” Tsatsi said.

He however declined to comment on ’Maesaiah’s violent tendencies when her husband was still in office.



The former first lady caused a national furore when she assaulted a worker and some visitors at the Maseru Private Hospital in Thetsane.

She also publicly humiliated a principal secretary when she rebuked him over the state of roads in Maseru.



Mapesela blasted Tsatsi describing him as a “loose cannon who is only focused on causing confusion in the constituency”.

“He does not even have the right to talk (about the ABC) because he is currently suspended since Saturday,” Mapesela said.



He said Tsatsi’s timing is wrong as this is not the right time to discuss such matters.

He added that the Mokhotlong constituency committee never said they are replacing him.

“Serame was expelled and he should not talk (about the ABC),” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto