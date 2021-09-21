Magistrate Motanyane dies

MASERU – SENIOR Resident Magistrate Phethise Motanyane died on Monday after a short illness.

He was 45.

Motanyane died while he was still posted to Tšifa-li-Mali Magistrates’ Court in Hlotse, Leribe.

He was the second son of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sephiri Motanyane.



His brother, Advocate Mafiroane Motanyane, said the death of Motanyane is a great loss to the family.

He said his brother was admitted to a hospital for two weeks where he later died.

Motanyane studied at the National University of Lesotho for just a year and furthered his studies at Limpopo University in South Africa where he obtained a degree in law.

After his graduation he worked in different districts of the country as a magistrate.



Advocate Mafiroane Motanyane said his brother was a man of peace who was always jovial.

Chief Magistrate ’Matankiso Nthunya said Motanyane’s death had left a big gap in the justice sector.

She said Motanyane was “a humble and down to earth individual who would accomplish his duties with efficiency”.

“He was a self-driven individual,” Chief Magistrate Nthunya said.

“So it will be difficult to find someone to close the gap he has left in the justice sector,” she said.



When Motanyane first arrived in the courts, Chief Magistrate Nthunya said, he was working as a clerk but he later left to further his studies where he obtained an LLB.

After completing his studies, he went back to the courts to work as a magistrate.

Because of the massive experience as a clerk of court, Chief Magistrate Nthunya said, Motanyane “did exceptionally well in administrative issues”.

She said she was using Motanyane to do a lot of work in the Local Courts.

She said she assigned him to manage the Local Courts.



“He was resourceful in the Local Courts,” Chief Magistrate Nthunya said.

“He was respectful, elegant and was committed to his work”.

Chief Magistrate Nthunya said Motanyane was a good dresser who wanted people to be well dressed while in court.

Chief Magistrate Nthunya said Motanyane was dedicated and committed to do his work through thick and thin.

“He would drive all the way from Mohale’s Hoek to Maseru using his own car,” she said, adding that Motanyane would not complain that there were no resources and he could not do work.



Chief Magistrate Nthunya said Motanyane would go out of his way to do work.

She said Motanyane was humble and always held prayers in memorial services and other functions of the magistrate court.

If not seen at the court’s functions, Chief Magistrate Nthunya said, other colleagues would ask “where is Moruti Motanyane”.



It is his passion for work that Chief Magistrate Nthunya said most lawyers wanted him to preside over their cases because he would work hard and fast to deliver judgments.

He was promoted Senior Resident Magistrate in 2014.

Motanyane is survived by his wife and two girls.

He will be laid to rest in Hlotse, Leribe, next Friday.

Majara Molupe