Mahao back at varsity

MASERU – FORMER National University of Lesotho (NUL) Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nqosa Mahao, is going back to his ‘humble beginnings”.

From this month Prof Mahao will return to the NUL as a lecturer in the Faculty of Law, a position he held before he became vice-chancellor four years ago.

He resigned as vice-chancellor in June last year, six months after he was elected deputy leader of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC).

This week Prof Mahao told thepost that there was nothing amiss about his return to the lecture room.

“Most importantly, l have not breached any law running the university,” he said.

“You can go through NUL’s laws and you will find no law l have breached.”

He said he was merely returning to the substantive position he held before his elevation to become vice-chancellor.

And he is not the first NUL academic to do that.

Prof Mahao said his predecessors like Professor Mafa Sejanamane did the same.

NUL spokesperson ’Mamosa Moteetee said when Prof Mahao applied for the vice-chancellor’s post he was already a lecturer in the Faculty of Law.

So when his contract expires naturally he had to return to his position, Moteetee said.

“This is what has happened,” she said.

Moteetee said the government understands that NUL staff has expertise that should be retained. She said when those staff members are called to new posts which is usually temporarily, they are expected to return to their permanent positions when their assignment ends.

“In short Prof Mahao was on secondment,” she said.

Moteetee said some NUL staff members were once appointed as ministers on secondment but returned to their posts when their contracts expired.

Majara Molupe