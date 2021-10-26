Maj Gen Motoa begs for minister’s intervention

MASERU – Major General Poqa Motoa who was arrested by the army last week has now asked Defence Minister Halebonoe Setšabi to intervene in his clashes with his boss.

Maj Gen Motoa was arrested and detained at the Makoanyane Barracks on October 9 for allegedly failing to carry out orders of the commander, Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela.



The army boss had instructed him to attend the funeral of a retired Colonel Nakeli Chatsane in Leribe but Maj Gen Motoa allegedly did not go there.

Lt Gen Letsoela had him arrested by his juniors and detained him at the Makoanyane Barracks without giving him a hearing.

Maj Gen Motoa then contacted his lawyer, Advocate Christopher Lephuthing, to ask Setšabi to intervene between him and his boss.

Maj Gen Motoa said he was humiliated and embarrassed after he was arrested by his juniors.

In the letter, Advocate Lephuthing asked the minister’s office to conduct an enquiry into the circumstances that led to the arrest and detention of Maj Gen Motoa.



He said this should be done with scrupulous fairness before the matter can be taken outside the military system to be handled by civil courts.

Advocate Lephuthing argued that the arrest and detention of his client was unlawful.

He said the conclusion which the commander drew from an arranged excuse of Maj Gen Motoa from attending the burial service of Col Chatsane led to a misplaced complaint about him for not attending the funeral service.



Advocate Lephuthing said he as a lawyer personally knew the commander and had been taught by him that the military system is predicated on the foundation of discipline.

He added that the issue of discipline envisaged in the military set-up meant that disputes must be urgently addressed.

He said this is because the LDF must be structured and managed as a disciplined military force, and not the other way round.



“He was released late on that same date on own recognisance by the commander,” Advocate Lephuthing said.

Advocate Lephuthing said it is undesirable for the LDF to be taken to a civil court by a senior officer in its echelons of power like Maj Gen Motoa who in turn is in a strategic position to be advising the commander.

“This will likely cause uncertainty and anxiety in the minds of the army they both lead and it will obviously reflect badly on your office,” he said.

’Malimpho Majoro