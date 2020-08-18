‘Majority of Covid-19 infected are women’

MASERU-THE majority of those infected with Covid-19 in Lesotho are women, according to the latest statement from the National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec).



Figures released last night show that women make up 62 percent of confirmed cases.

That means six in every ten Covid-19 patients are women.

Thabo Khasipe, the Nacosec boss, told a press conference “because women go to health facilities every time they feel sick”.



Khasipe however said the figures don’t mean that women are more exposed than men.

It is just that sick people who show Covid-19 symptoms go to health facilities for testing and it is possible that men refrain to go even if they show signs, he said.



Khasipe also said young people aged between 30 and 35 years are the majority of those infected.

Maseru has 50 percent of confirmed cases, followed by Leribe at 13 percent.

This, Khasipe said, is because the bulk of Lesotho’s population is concentrated in Maseru, Leribe and Berea districts.



Deaths which started going up on July 8 are at three percent.

There are 781 cumulative cases and 172 recoveries.

“Numbers help us to see the truth of the issues and find out how to reach people who are highly infected,” Khasipe said, adding that going forward the secretariat will release statistics three times a week.



Khasipe said Nacosec has hired a team of experts to help contain the spread of the disease.

He said two weeks back they held workshops with district administrators, district disaster managers, council secretaries and district health officers to form Nacosec teams in villages.



“We want to collaborate and work with people in the districts,” he said.

Dr Tšepang Lekhela, the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiologist, told thepost that tested specimens do not reflect the true picture of what is happening.



“There is a backlog at the lab and we only see those tested. So, maybe something is still coming,” Dr Lekhela said.

“Not every person goes to health centres when they feel sick hence we still call on them as this hinders us to have a clear picture,” she said.

“To be honest, I think we are far from what we are seeing but it is difficult to know without them coming.”



Dr Lekhela said the recoveries are higher compared to other neighbouring countries.

Nkheli Liphoto