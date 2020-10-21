Majoro sets up crack team to fight crime

MASERU-PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has set up a crack team of soldiers, police officers and intelligence agents to fight rampant crime in the country.



The unit has been given 30 vehicles, four helicopters, fuel and food to enable it to effectively run its operations.

Majoro said the operation, which was launched at the Meja-Metalana Military Air Base in Maseru yesterday, will run under the code-name, ‘Operation Bring Hope’.



He said he expects the unit to work effectively to stamp out crime.

“We want to win back the trust of the people in government,” Majoro said.

“We cannot watch helplessly as Basotho experience all sorts of heinous crimes right under our noses.”

He added: “We need to do something to protect them against the criminals.”

He said the government is deeply concerned with the rising cases of rampant crime.



Majoro also expressed concern at the leniency of the courts in quickly granting bail to crime suspects.

He said while the courts are independent, they will work on the issue to ensure justice is served.

He said the lawlessness in the country could destabilise the investment climate in the country.



“So, it is our duty as the government to protect civilians against the atrocities.”

Deputy Army Commander, Major General Matela Matobakele, said the resources provided would assist them to fight crime.

He said they have been struggling to deal with the crimes because of limited resources.



“It has been a challenge to make inroads to the hard-to-reach areas of the country because of the absence of resources, especially transport,” Major General Matobakele said.

For him, it is unacceptable that Basotho should attack each other for flimsy reasons.



Major General Matobakele said places like Mafeteng have endured years of violent clashes as famo music gangs attacked each other.

Hundreds of people have died as a direct result of the gang wars.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Paseka Mokete, said limited resources had negatively affected their fight against crime.

“Now we will be in a position to help fight the crimes,” DCP Mokete said.

He said some people who commit crimes in other districts usually come and hide in Maseru.



The new operation comes a week after MPs vented their anger in Parliament criticising the government for its lack of aggression and seriousness in fighting crime.

To calm the MPs, Police Minister ’Mamoipone Senauoane told Parliament that Majoro would launch a new programme to fight crime countrywide.

Staff reporter