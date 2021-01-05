Majoro worried of Covid spike

MASERU-PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro says he is deeply concerned after thousands of Basotho entered the country illegally without subjecting themselves to Covid-19 tests.



In his end of year speech last week, Dr Majoro said there is a high chance that these returning citizens will spread Covid-19 in the villages.

He appealed to village chiefs, local government councillors and the nation at large to report such ones to health authorities so that they can be tested.

“The government has eased the entry into the country to speed up the crossing so that all of us can celebrate Christmas and New Year with our families,” Dr Majoro said.



“I therefore appeal to all those entering the borders to follow the guidance of health experts assigned to the border gates,” he said, adding that they should adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

“We as the government have asked all security agencies to be vigilant and control the illegal entry so that they take people to testing centres,” he said.

He reminded everyone that the country is still under the threat of Covid-19.

Later he tweeted that over 120 000 people were recorded as those who crossed legally into the country during the holiday season.



“Yes, more people are testing (Covid-19) positive. Yes, mask use is down! Or used in an unsafe manner,” he said.

On Tuesday there were 49 positive cases out of 155 tests.

This brings the total cases to 3 005 and 51 deaths.

Dr Majoro’s concerns come as South Africa, our biggest and only neighbour, has seen a massive spike in Covid cases in the last month.



Thousands of Basotho work and live in South Africa and often come home during the Christmas holidays.

South Africa recently passed the million positive cases. It has recorded 27 568 deaths, the highest in Africa.

Many Basotho work in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Polokwane provinces which are the epicentres of Covid-19.

Staff Reporter