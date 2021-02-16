Manyeli’s suspected killers nabbed

MASERU-A SUSPECT in the killing of businessman, Tšeliso Manyeli, appeared in court yesterday before magistrate Nthabiseng Moopisa.

Thakane Lerotholi, 46, who was Manyeli’s business partner, was remanded in custody while police investigations are continuing.



Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed Lerotholi’s arrest.

He said Lerotholi will appear in court for the second time on February 22.

The two were running a mortuary in Masowe III just outside Maseru.

Sources in the police say it is believed that the two clashed over the manner the business’ finances were being handled.

Manyeli was gunned down at his home in St Michael’s, Roma last year.

He died on the spot.



Lerotholi was nabbed at her home in Ha-Teko, Qeme, on Monday.

But she is allegedly not the one who pulled the trigger.

The police believe she hired hit-men to do the job but the number of assassins is not yet known.

Last night, one of the hired assassins was being interrogated by the police at the police headquarters.



It is not clear how many men were hired to kill Manyeli but sources said they were more than one.

Police investigations are continuing.

Manyeli was the son the late former leader of the National Independent Party (NIP), Anthony Manyeli.



He once served as the MKM Burial Society’s corporate secretary.

Manyeli later opened his own mortuary which he ran in partnership with Lerotholi.

Majara Molupe