Mapesela defies parliament

MASERU-AGRICULTURE Minister Tefo Mapesela has refused to appear before a parliamentary committee to explain how his ministry sold tractors to farmers.



The Economic Development Cluster chairman, Khati Kalake, wanted Mapesela to explain the process followed to sell the farming equipment to farmers across the districts. The sale has triggered a public uproar amid allegations of corruption that Mapesela has however vehemently rejected.

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) has ordered the ministry to stop the sale until it has conducted an investigation.



However, last week Mapesela told thepost that he will not stop selling the equipment that included tractors, ploughs and harrows.

He said the DCEO had no business interfering with a project approved by the cabinet and parliament. “They can go hang,” he said.

Mapesela sent the same message to the parliament committee this week when he ignored its summonses.



In a voice clip leaked this week, Mapesela lashed out at Kalake whom he said was jealous because he has not been appointed to the cabinet.

Mapesela confirmed that the video clip was his when thepost contacted him yesterday.

“I heard you are saying you want me to come and clarify on farmers’ payments, but I had already made it clear that we are currently investigating that issue,” he says in the clip.



“I won’t do that; I clarified those issues in your committee previously.”

He said Kalake doesn’t know his job.

“Or are you thirsty for a ministerial position? I will not do it,” he said.

He said it is not his problem that his DC did not give Kalake a ministerial position.

He said instead of calling him to the committee, Kalake’s committee should call a former Agriculture Minister who once illegally gave All Basotho Convention (ABC) members the Meja-Metalana site that belongs to the government.



“I also talked about a storage at the Station Area that he (that former minister) gave to one Boer called Hans,” he said.

“I am aware that you plan to topple the government just because Mokhothu (deputy prime minister) did not make you a minister.” “It is none of my business; I am not a DC member.”

The committee also wanted to grill him over payments to wool and mohair farmers owed by Maseru Dawning.



Mapesela said the committee was putting the cart before the hose because there is already an investigation to establish how much farmers are owed.

“I will not appear before the committee as the committee takes parliamentary affairs cheaply,” he said, adding that he will not appear before a committee twice. “I will give the committee lists of people owed but the rest I will not do because I am not a boy,” he said.



“They should go wherever they want to. I cannot appear before that committee of yours every day.”

Kalake told thepost Mapesela has personalised the issues.

Kalake said Mapesela is being summoned as a minister to answer questions about a national project.

“With due respect, the issues were tabled by the committee in front of the leader of the house, not me personally,” Kalake said, adding that Mapesela should not attack him personally.



“Personalising the issue will make the committee lose its credibility,” he said.

The parliament clerk, Advocate Fine Maema, said in the history of the parliament no minister has ever refused to appear before a committee.

“All ministers appear before the committees unless they have binding reasons not to do so,” Maema said.



“The executive accounts to the parliament,” he said.

“If the committee understands their reasons then it is a different matter.”

He said the parliament will be expected to pronounce itself if a minister refuses to appear before the committees.

Nkheli Liphoto