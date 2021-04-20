Mapesela fired

MASERU-Agriculture and Food Security Minister Tefo Mapesela was fired last night.

In a brief statement, the Prime Minister’s office said His Majesty King Letsie III had accepted the advice of Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro to release Mapesela from office.

The dismissal was with effect from yesterday.

The terse statement did not state any reasons.

However, the firebrand politician has been in the news in recent weeks after he defied a Cabinet decision to reverse the controversial sale of farming equipment to farmers.

The decision was widely condemned as a corrupt transaction.

When Parliament called him to come and testify over the matter, he flatly declined the invitation.

Last month, Mapesela told the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) “to go hang” saying he would not reverse the sale of the equipment.

The anti-corruption unit had launched an investigation and ordered the agriculture ministry to stop the sale following allegations that the process was deeply flawed.

Some opposition MPs had argued that the sale had been rigged to favour government officials who included MPs, principal secretaries and ministers.

In spite of the public backlash, Mapesela was adamant that he would not reverse the sale.

Mapesela was seen as one of the movers and shakers within the government. He was seen as one who was never shy to speak his mind.

He also clashed with former First Lady ’Maesaiah Thabane after she expressed interest in contesting for the Mokhotlong constituency in elections set for next year.

Mapesela, who is the current MP for Mokhotlong, declined to comment late last night.

“Why are you calling this late? I am already home.”

Staff Reporter