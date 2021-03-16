Mapesela says go hang

MASERU-AGRICULTURE Minister Tefo Mapesela says the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) can go to hell with its attempt to stop the sale of equipment to farmers.



Mapesela’s defiance comes after the decision to sell the government’s equipment torched a public storm that attracted the DCEO’s attention.

The anti-corruption unit has launched an investigation and ordered the ministry to stop the sale following allegations that the process was flawed.

Some opposition politicians claim that the process was rigged to benefit senior government officials, including MPs, principal secretaries and ministers.



But while the ministry has obliged, a defiant and furious Mapesela told thepost that the DCEO that “can go hang”.

“They must f**k off because procedure was followed,” Mapesela said.

“The DCEO must stop playing politics and focus on what they are paid to do. I am saying they must go to hell.”



The minister said the DCEO is still playing to the political gallery even after the ministry had explained the process.

He said this was not the first time the DCEO had tried to block the sale of tractors, boom sprayers, cultivators, and ploughs to farmers.

The anti-corruption unit first queried the process in December last year.

In a December 4 letter the DCEO demanded that the sale be suspended until the ministry had answered several questions.

It wanted the ministry to explain if the sale had been advertised and farmers in all districts would benefit.



It also demanded the criteria used to identify the buyers and requested the ministry to extend the deadline for accepting bids.

The ministry responded to those questions on December 7 and agreed to extend the deadline.

The DCEO replied four days later, saying it was satisfied that the sale could go ahead.

After the February 12 deadline the ministry informed the 88 farmers that their bids had been accepted.



Dozens of farmers immediately paid for the equipment which they are already using or in the process of changing ownership. Some are waiting for banks to approve their loans to buy the equipment.

The public uproar started after the list of buyers was leaked to the media.

The opposition Alliance for Democrats (AD) called a press conference where it condemned the sale as a corrupt transaction designed to benefit senior government officials and politicians.



On March 5, a few days after the AD presser, the DCEO ordered the ministry to stop the sale.

Nchakha Makara, the ministry’s principal secretary, said the DCEO insisted that it wanted to scrutinise the process again.

Makara said the investigators said they were not bothered if some farmers were already using the equipment.

“They said all they want is to investigate the process and if they find it to be flawed, the farmers will have to return the equipment,” Makara said.



He said what he found curious was that the DCEO “was not saying there was corruption but that the sale had triggered public outcry.”

“This was despite that in December they had agreed that we could go ahead after we explained everything.”

Like his minister, Makara believes that there is a political hand.

“If you look at the list you can see that those who bought the equipment are well-known commercial farmers. Whether they are senior government officials, ministers or MPs was not even considered.”

Makara said the disposal of the equipment was approved by the cabinet on December 20.



The cabinet also agreed that the ministry could sell directly to the farmers instead of using an auction.

This, he said, was because an auction would make the equipment expensive and would attract speculators who would buy and then sell to the farmers.

Mapesela said he will not be bullied to reverse a project that benefits genuine farmers.

“This was approved by the cabinet and I presented it in parliament where the same people who are now complaining cheered and approved the plan,” he said.



“What I can tell you now is that this process will not be reversed because everything is above board. The equipment was advertised, cabinet approved and parliament endorsed.”

The minister said the DCEO has no business dictating who should buy government equipment.



“Those are our farmers. We know them and they are producing. They are paying cash for that equipment unlike in the past when people would just pay pittances and disappear for years.”

He said the public outrage is ill-informed because there is still a lot of equipment that people can buy.

“A lot of farmers have either failed to pay or rejected the offers so anyone is free to buy the equipment. They must come to the ministry to buy instead of playing silly politics.”



thepost spoke to several farmers who said they have already received their equipment and have no intention of returning it. Others said they have been put-off by the DCEO’s intervention.

An MP who bought several implements blamed the fiasco on politics.

“It’s sad that everything is now reduced to politics,” he said.

