’Maseribane pledges to pay farmers

MASERU-SMALL Business Development Minister Thesele ’Maseribane says the government will next week meet aggrieved wool and mohair farmers as it steps up to placate a key voting constituency.



’Maseribane told parliament yesterday that the government first wants to establish how much the wool and mohair farmers are owed.

He said so far two figures – M8.3 million and M32 million – have been put forward by his predecessors as the amount the government owes farmers.

He said the investigation is meant to find the correct figure before the government begins a process to settle the bill.



The government then led by Thomas Thabane passed the controversial Wool and Mohair Regulations in 2018 that banned farmers from selling their products outside the country.

The regulations were deeply unpopular with farmers.

The government’s latest move to settle the bill could be an attempt to placate the farmers who form a key voting bloc ahead of a tricky election next year.



’Maseribane urged all farmers who were not paid or were underpaid to come to the ’Manthabiseng Convention Centre starting from Monday where Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro will officially launch the new investigations.



“After inspection of the investigations report, the government will then release the money to the farmers,” Chief ’Maseribane said.

The decision, he said, was reached during a cabinet meeting that decided to settle all outstanding payments to farmers from 2018 to 2019.

He said they want to ensure that they have lists of those owed and those who were paid as well as those who were overpaid.



He told parliament that the investigations had been sponsored by some donors which he did not name.

’Maseribane said the farmers should come to the convention centre with their shearing-stud committees.



He said this would put them in a position to establish how much the farmers are owed in the presence of all stakeholders including the Lesotho National Wool and Mohair Growers Association (LNWMGA), banks and Maseru Dawning, the company that owes them.

“The figures that we have are not accurate,” he said.



For him, the investigation process has to be televised to maximize transparency and it should last for three days.

’Maseribane said they have to dig deeper to find out why the figures differ so that they solve the problem.

He said the government once pledged to pay the farmers while bailing out Maseru Dawning.



“It is important to know the exact figures,” he said.

’Maseribane said the cabinet could even authorise the transfer of funds from the contingency fund to help settle the bill.

He said cabinet could even deduct from other ministries’ budget if need be.

“We will fetch farmers from their shearing-studs,” he said.

“Bringing the farmers together will speed up the entire exercise.”



’Maseribane said to ensure that the Maseru Dawning will pay back the government that bailed it out, they will engage all stakeholders “to help unblock the broker’s funds through the help of the Central Bank of Lesotho”.



“We will then be able to pay back the government,” he said.

The Alliance of Democrats (AD) MP, Dr Mahali Phamotse, stood on a point order arguing that the whole exercise will not happen as farmers are located far from Maseru.

“This will never materialise,” she said.

Nkheli Liphoto