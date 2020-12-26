Mashinini: The future of Sekhametsi

MASERU

WHEN he is not buried in his law books Vusi Mashinini reads investment books.

At only 22 and in his final year of his law degree at the National University of Lesotho (NUL), Mashinini has imbibed dozens of books from legendary businessmen as Warren Buffet, Richard Branson and other renowned investors.



The journeys of those prominent investors fascinate him.

Closer home Mashinini is also inspired by Vusi Thembekwayo, a South African entrepreneur and public speaker, with whom he shares a first name.

He says although studying those investors has taught him many things the biggest lesson is that they all started young. The legendary Buffett bought his first shares when he was eleven.



Branson started a business at 16. The other crucial lesson he has picked is that you start with what you have. So, in October 2018 Mashinini started his investment portfolio with two shares in Sekhametsi Investment Consortium (SMIC).

“I had a chance meeting with a Sekhametsi member who works at the university. Luckily, she listened to my vision and sold me those two shares,” Mashinini says.



“I remember being pleasantly surprised when I discovered I could buy those shares.”

“I had been following the Sekhametsi story for some time but never thought it possible to invest in its stock.”

Mashinini was not born with a silver spoon so he has had to rely on his own ingenuity and meagre resources to start investing. The student grant from the government got him started on a small savings account he steadily grew by resisting the temptation to indulge all other things associated with a student’s life.



“I knew I had to start saving early and deny myself some luxuries if I wanted to achieve something.”

As luck would have it Mashinini became part of the university debate team that attended regional and international contests. He says “instead of blowing my per diems I strived to save as much as I could”.



It is the money from those per diems and the little savings he had that bought the Sekhametsi shares. The value of those two shares has increased from around M14 000 two years ago to about M17 000.

That might not seem much but the fact that not many of his peers have anything saved or least of all invested speaks volumes about Mashinini’s foresight.

“I invested for the future but while the value grows, I am happy to get the dividends,” he says.



He has followed that up with an investment in Phuthaditjhaba Saving and Credit Cooperative Society, a start-up being incubated at the university.

Probably the youngest investor in SMIC, Mashinini says young people should have a long-term investment plan and should start building with the little they have.



“Starting your own company is a great idea but it’s tough. My advice is start by picking up a few shares in existing companies,” Mashinini explains.

“In that way you are investing in an established and reputable institution. You will own a small part of a big thing.”

Mashinini says he invested in SMIC for financial independence.

“Those two shares are a seed. It’s the beginning of the story.”