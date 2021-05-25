Mayor booted out

MASERU – Maseru mayor, ’Mampho Thabane-Libate, was booted out yesterday, eight months after she assumed the top post.

She has now been replaced by Nthabiseng Ntšasa of Khubetsoana.

Thabane-Libate, who was elected Maseru mayor in September last year, was accused of gross incompetence.



She was also accused of selective hiring of staff to the prejudice of fellow councilors. Ten of the 19 councillors endorsed the decision to kick her out.

There was drama in the council hall in Upper Thamae as councilors heckled each other just before the vote.



Busetsa Khutlisi, the Thamae councilor, told the elective meeting that Thabane-Libate had made “major decisions without consulting the council”.

Khutlisi said Thabane-Libate “hired people from areas of the councilors who now support her and left others out”.



“I was surprised by that because… why did she take the decisions alone without even consulting her deputy (Mpho Moloi)?” Khutlisi said.

He said the mayor had failed to manage council business saying most of the work was being done by the town clerk.

“They recently closed our sessions without consultations due to Covid and at that time parliament was still open,” he said.



The councilors also accused Thabane-Libate of discriminatory tendencies when dealing with them.

They said she “failed to give justifiable reasons why she could not implement lawful council decisions”.

Thabane-Libate’s lawyers, Makhoakhoa Chambers, had written the council in a desperate bid to save her job.



The lawyers said the council should not proceed with voting but instead give their client 14 days to respond to allegations levelled against her.

The lawyers said given the magnitude of the allegations levelled against her “we humbly request postponement of the meeting to a date within less than 14 days of receipt of her note”.



They also stated that the 14 days extension would allow them to properly consider the matter and be in a position to provide their client with the necessary legal assistance.

However, the Town Clerk Advocate Moeko Maboee ignored the letter and went ahead with the elections.



Former Maseru mayor, Mpho Moloi, said she was never given time to complete her term but “was pushed out of office disgracefully”.

“The Town Clerk was not lenient like he is now,” Moloi said.

The 10 councilors voted that she should not be allowed the 14 days postponement while her supporters withdrew from voting when they realised that they had fewer numbers.



Ntšasa had been nominated together with the Motimposo councilor, Tholang Sefojane, who withdrew from the race.

The 10 councilors who kicked Thabane-Libate out are Mpho Moloi, Tlali Lebesa, Thato Khechane, Lebohang Ramathe, Thabo Hlehlisi, Busetsa Khutlisi, Tholang Sefojane and Nthabeleng Ntšasa, who is now the new mayor.



Former mayor Chief Hlathe Majara urged the incoming mayor to respect Basotho and her new job.

Chief Majara added that the new mayor should not discriminate against other councillors.



“You must be careful as you are in the spotlight now,” Chief Majara said.

He said the new mayor should also take care of the staff at the council.

“We wish you the best in leading us until your time lapses,” he said.

“I promise to work hard for the people with everything that I have, I will do as you sent me,” she said.

She also vowed to work hard to push development projects in the city.

Nkheli Liphoto