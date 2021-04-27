MEC treasurer defects to LCD

MASERU-Movement for Economic Change (MEC) treasurer, Makhetha Thaele, has defected to the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) party.

Thaele, a famous businessman in Mafeteng, said he was irked by the party’s decision not to take a stand against the “M5 000 monthly salary increment dubbed petrol allowances” despite public objections.



“I am leaving the party because of its negligence of responsibility by not condemning the Members of Parliament’s M5 000 fuel allowances,” Thaele said.

He also complained that the party’s deputy leader, Tšepang Tšita-Mosena, joined a press conference defending the allowances. Tšita-Mosena however has denied the allegations saying she was misquoted.



“I have not only resigned as the party’s treasurer but as an ordinary member,” he said, repeating the Sesotho adage “khomo boela haeno u holile” (Go back to your origins).

Thaele was a LCD youth leader before leaving to be part of the MEC founding members in 2017.



“I have resigned totally as a member starting from yesterday (Monday). I don’t want to talk much about things that caused me to dump the party; I can only say I was no longer happy,” he said.



Thaele is remembered as one of the people who worked hard in Maseru and Mafeteng campaigning for the MEC just after the party’s formation ahead of a general election.

Thaele said politics should not be used as an avenue for self-enrichment, but rather as a vehicle to develop the country and create jobs for the people.



“There should be equal opportunities everywhere and every time. If not, then there is no reason to be in politics,” he said.

MEC spokesman, Napo Moshoeshoe, said he received the letter of resignation from Thaele with regret.



“It is painful that we have lost a national executive committee member, we are so frustrated,” Moshoeshoe said.

“This is not the time to lose anyone, let alone someone holding a high position in the party and who is also influential like that. We will really feel the loss,” he said.



He said more worrying is that elections are fast approaching and “it is not good to lose “an instrumental member like Thaele but we will work hard to get to vote for the party”.

The spokesman for the LCD, Apesi Ratšele, said the party was happy to welcome Thaele back into the fold.



Ratšele said although the party has been receiving new members regularly, Thaele “is a big catch”.

“He was the national treasurer at the MEC. We are very jubilant,” Ratšele said.

Nkheli Liphoto