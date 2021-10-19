Meet the new judges

MASERU – JUSTICES ’Malebona Khabo and Realeboha Mathaba were sworn in as new High Court judges yesterday.

They took the oath of office before King Letsie III at the Royal Palace.

Justice Khabo was the President of the Labour Court while Advocate Mathaba was the chief legal officer at the Water and Sewerage Company.

The two were part of five candidates who were interviewed in public last month.



A sixth candidate who had been shortlisted pulled out at the last minute.

Justice Khabo leaves her position as the president of the Labour Court where she served for about six years.

The number of High Court judges had reduced from 12 to seven after the death of Justice Lebohang Molete and Justice Lisebo Chaka-Makhooane and Justice Thamsanqa Nomncqongo and the retirement of Justice Semapo Peete and Justice Teboho Moiloa.



The High Court and Court of Appeal registrar Advocate ’Mathato Sekoai said the two judges will hit the ground running as there are a lot of cases pending.

Advocate Sekoai however cautioned that the High Court still needs more judges.

“We still need more judges who will work in Tšifa-li-Mali High Court and the vacancies will be posted,” Sekoai said.

The court in Tšifa-li-Mali is meant to serve the Mokhotlong, Butha-Buthe, Leribe and Berea districts.



Advocate Sekoai said Justice Mathaba will be working at the Commercial Court which has been largely inactive since the death of its two judges. Justice Khabo will be in the High Court.

The Commercial Court is a division of the High Court.

“This is not the end, we are yet to advertise for more judges to join as the total number of judges in this country is now only nine,” she said.

There is also a plan to build another high court in Mohale’s Hoek to serve the northern districts of Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek, Quthing and Qacha’s Nek.



The two judges impressed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) during their open interview hosted at the ’Manthabiseng Convention Centre last month.

In that interview, Justice Mathaba explained that if ever he was to be appointed he would never be intimidated, especially by politicians, or breach his oath of office.

“I have had offers of bribery, threats and intimidations from prominent people, but since I know my job, that did not stop me from doing my duties,” he said.



“I cannot say there are challenges in an oath, politicians have their way to tarnish the judiciary, people fear to lose their jobs and end up accepting bribes but I do not believe in that because an oath is an oath and it should be obeyed.”

He however said there are possible challenges that a judge may face.

“Being under pressure as there might be high profile cases that a judge has to handle and if the judge is not fit, he may hear pressure from the public and end up doing things their way,” he said.

He said even the shortage of resources may put a judge under undue pressure to favour the paymaster.



Justice Khabo, in her interview, explained that judges should not take a long time to deliver judgments as justice delayed is justice denied.

She however said politicians have ruined the image of the judiciary as they are very influential and sometimes bribe judges to deliver favourable rulings.

She said every judge should stick to his or her oath regardless of the influence or challenge they face.

JUSTICE ANDREW REALEBOHA MATHABA’S PROFILE

SURNAME Mathaba GIVEN NAMES Andrews Realeboha

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Over 16 years of experience in senior roles of increasing complexity and responsibility in tax administration, water sector, legal practice, prosecution as well as drafting of Bills, complex financing and subsidiary agreements.

Wealth of experience in legal research, drafting legal documents, legal opinions and handling sensitive matters.

Prove litigation and trial advocacy skills.

Solid academic knowledge and practical experience of good corporate governance and experience in serving as Board member and Company Secretary.

Ability to develop and translate broad strategies into specific objectives and action plans to support strategic priorities, define strategic directions and ensure effective implementation.

Management of key stakeholder relationship with private sector, government and regional development institutions.

Experience in leadership, corporate governance, corporate planning, budget and monitoring.

Extensive experience in compliance management.

Strong negotiations and mediation skills.

Experience in change, projects and program management.

Experience in resource mobilisation for projects.

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND

INSTITUTION YEAR ATTENDED QUALIFICATION University of Free State (SA) 2016 Master of Laws (Business Entities) National University of Lesotho 2002 Bachelor of Laws National University of Lesotho 2000 Bachelor of Arts in Law

PROFESSIONAL HISTORY

POSITION ORGANISATION PERIOD Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary WASCO 0ctober 2018-2021 Commissioner Enforcement Lesotho Revenue Authority April 2013-June 2018 Acting Commissioner General Lesotho Revenue Authority December 2015-December 2016 Head Litigation Lesotho Revenue Authority July 2007-March 2013 Legal Officer Lesotho Revenue Authority July 2004-June 2007 Practising Advocate S.Phafane Chambers May 2002-June 2004

PARTICIPATION IN THE BROADER FRAMEWORK GOVERNANCE/TRAINING

Ensured that management developed outcomes based Corporate Strategy for 2020/2025.

Secured assistance from the IMF-AFRITAC South in the development of a Compliance Model in orders to promote voluntary tax compliance. The model was hailed a success story by the donor as many Revenue Administrations were struggling to produce their own Compliance Models and the LRA had struggled to produce the Model since its inception in 2003.

Secured assistance from the World Customs Organisations and led the implementation of the National Customs Network Systems (Ncen) in order to modernise customs enforcement.

Member of SADC Panel of International Commercial Arbitrators.

EX-Officio Board Member of the Lesotho Revenue Authority.

JUSTICE ‘MALEBONA KHABO’S PROFILE

SURNAME Khabo (Nee Mokitimi) Given names Fumane ‘Malebona Date of birth 18th March 1961 Place of birth Mafeteng

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Specialist in Labour Law, Labour Law Relations, and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

Wide management experience acquired from the various senior positions held in the public service.

Admitted as an advocate of the High Court.

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND

INSTITUTION YEARS ATTENDED QUALIFICATIONS London School of Economics and Political Science 1999-2000 LLM in Labour Law National University of Lesotho 1983/84-1984/5 LLB (Bachelor) of Laws National University of Lesotho 1979/80-1982/83 B.A LAW (Bachelor of Arts in Law) Morija Girls High School 1974-1978 Cambridge Overseas School Certificate (C.O.S.C)

PROFESSIONAL HISTORY

POSITION ORGANISATION PERIOD President of the Labour Court of Lesotho Ministry of Labour & Employment April 2015-March 2021 Acting President of the Labour Court Lesotho Ministry of Labour & Employment June 2012-April 2015 Deputy President of the Labour Court of Lesotho Ministry of Labour & Employment February 2002-June 2012 Registrar of the Labour Court Ministry of Labour & Employment November 1994_ January 2002 Senior Legal Officer Ministry of Local Government, Urban & Rural Development (Then) September 1989-1994 LEGAL OFFICER Ministry of Employment, Social Welfare and Pensions (Then) December 1985-August 1989

PUBLICATIONS

“Collective Bargaining and Labour Disputes Resolution _Is SADC Meeting the Challenge?”- Labour Sub Regional Office for Southern Africa (then) Harare, Zimbabwe, 2008. Issue Paper No.30 –www.ilo.org/publication/english;

“Resolving Labour Disputes in Southern Africa- The case of Lesotho “Published in Labour Disputes in Southern Africa by the Institute of Development and Labour Law, University of Cape Town and Friedrich Ebert Foundation (Harare), 1995;

Contributed a background paper titled “Equality of Employment for Women in Lesotho,”1993 to the ILO. Paper was jointly prepared with Prof. E. Kalula and Ms. M.D. Hlajoane;

Contributed to a study on “Labour Market Regulation in the SADC Region” a paper focusing on Lesotho,2007- Jointly facilitated by the University of Cape Town and University of Melbourne, Australia. Presented at the University of Cape Town in 2007.

’Malimpho Majoro