Metsing cries foul

MASERU-MOTHETJOA Metsing says the government’s attempt to charge him with treason despite SADC’s advice to the contrary smacks of hypocrisy.

Speaking at a rally in Tsikoane on Sunday the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader said his impending treason charges show that the government only listens to SADC when it’s convenient to do so.



Metsing said it is unfair that the government is insisting on charging him when it allowed Attorney General Haae Phoofolo to go scot free for the 1994 incident.

He said in 1994 the government obliged when SADC advised that Advocate Phoofolo should not be charged with treason “but now it wants to charge me despite the decision of the very same SADC”.



In 1994 King Letsie III dissolved parliament and appointed Advocate Phoofolo as prime minister.

Advocate Phoofolo lasted only two weeks before SADC intervened to restore Ntsu Mokhehle’s Basutoland Congress Party (BCP) government.

No one was charged with any crime.



Metsing said his situation is no different to that of Advocate Phoofolo.

“Ntate Phoofolo should be at the top of the list of people who are charged with treason,” Metsing said.

“The government listens to SADC only when it suits them.”



Metsing and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) leader, Selibe Mochoboroane, are fighting treason charges stemming from what the prosecution says was an attempted coup in August 2014.

At that time Metsing was the Deputy Prime Minister while Mochoboroane was Communications Minister.



They are accused of working with Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli to illegally remove

The then Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

Thabane allegedly escaped in a car boot when soldiers raided his official residence.



Metsing’s challenge to the impending charge hinges on Clause 10 of the memorandum signed by the government and political parties. The clause says politicians will not be charged for previous crimes until the national reforms are finalised. The idea was to ensure that all politicians participate in the reforms.

The Constitutional Court has since declared that the section is unlawful and not binding.



This has opened the door for the crown to bring treason charges against Mochoboroane and Metsing.

The two have however appealed against the decision.

They have also received support from South Africa’s former Deputy Chief Justice, Dikgang Moseneke, who is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s envoy on the Lesotho crisis.



Justice Moseneke said he did not agree with the judgement but respects the court’s decision.

The All Basotho Convention and the Basotho National Party have said they support the decision to bring the charges.

The issue has divided the coalition government, with other parties vehemently opposing the charges.



“SADC decisions must be respected,” Metsing said.

“Some intellectuals who claim to be wise and clever than other people refuse to honour the decisions by SADC. They claim the clause is flawed.”

Advocate Phoofolo said he will not respond to Metsing’s statement “lest I end up mentioning big names and exposing confidential information that I should keep”.



“The problem here is that these people who are accusing me of treason are maliciously misleading the people because they are the ones who know the truth,” Advocate Phoofolo said.

“What do they want me to say? Why can’t they tell the truths they know instead of saying I toppled Mokhehle’s government?”

“I choose not to say anything,” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto