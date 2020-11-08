Mine workers starve

MASERU-FOR *Thabang Molisana, life has been unbearably tough since March this year when he returned to Lesotho as many governments worldwide began imposing lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19.



The 47-year-old was amongst droves of Basotho men who were asked to return to their home countries when neighbouring South Africa joined the rest of the world in shutting down its economy.

The mines, where Molisana worked, were not spared.

Molisana worked at Village Main Reef’s (VMR) Tau Lekoa Mine in Klerksdorp, South Africa, which was reportedly sold to a Chinese company during the pandemic.



“I did not think we would spend so much time at home suffering with our families,” he says.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the lives of these Basotho men. The men and their families have suffered irreparable economic loss.

Thousands have lost their jobs as companies battled to stay afloat.

However, some mines recalled their employees to resume work some two months ago, but VMR employees such as Molisana are still holed up at their homes in Lesotho.



So desperate are some of these mine workers that they have had to survive on handouts from their neighbours.

“We were discriminated against by other villagers when there were some donations given to the communities,” Molisana said.

Some, with no money to get the prerequisite Covid-19 certificates, crossed back into South Africa illegally “to observe for themselves” the situation at the mines where they used to work and debunk the half-truths and hearsay that were flying around.



Many such as Molisana who are still trapped at home, have been forced to watch as their families starve.

Molisana said he went to bed hungry together with his three children on several days.

In an effort to ensure his first-born daughter, who is set to write her Lesotho General Certificate of Secondary Education (LGCSE) exams in February next year attends school, Molisana said he sold one of his beasts, which did not fetch much due to the severe drought.



The LGCSE examinations were postponed to next year because of the disruptions caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have been told that my name has been called at the mines for months now,” Molisana said.

“I do not have the means to go to South Africa, let alone the money to have tests for a Covid-19 certificate,” he said.



The Maseru Private Hospital is charging M1 350 for a Covid-19 certificate, a fortune in a country where the lowest paid factory worker earns M1200 per month.

Molisana said he thought his problems were over after the government announced that South African authorities had proposed to conduct rapid tests facilities at the border gate.

This Monday, he joined hordes of Basotho who wanted to return to South Africa.



His dreams of returning to work were shattered at the entrance leading to the Lesotho Home Affairs at the Maseru border post.

Molisana said was accosted by police officers who asked him to produce his documents, especially the Covid-19 certificate, which was being prioritised over other documents.



“I told them that I was going to get the certificate at the border but they told me that the certificate issued at the border is for commuting workers, scholars and truck drivers only,” he said.

He said he did not believe the officers so he forced his way to see the South African port health officials.



“They told me the same story,” said Molisana.

Port health officials refused to comment when approached by this publication, saying only their manager could comment.

The manager was unavailable.



His hopes shattered, Molisana returned to Maseru to look for facilities where he could get the tests taken.

More heartbreaking news awaited him.

“I was told that I should pay a staggering M1, 350 to get the certificate. I don’t have that kind of money. I was hoping to pay at least M200 for the certificate,” he said.



Several other migrant workers hoping to return to their South African bases faced similar shocks.

The Manager for TEBA Lesotho and Free State, Kali Moeletsi, said some mines such as VMR were unwilling to help employees with money to pay for the Covid-19 tests.



“These people do not have money because they have been without jobs for months,” Moeletsi said, adding that other employers had managed to help their workers.

He said he had approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment to chip in with some help.

‘Mamolise Falatsi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour and Employment said they have been assisting mine workers during the pandemic.



She says her ministry has budgeted more than M200 000 to help desperate mine workers.

“You remember we gave them some food parcels last time,” Falatsi said, adding that the ministry has so far assisted 339 employees return to work.

Minister of Home Affairs Motlalentoa Letsosa recently had a virtual meeting with his South African counterpart Aaron Motswaledi to discuss amongst other issues, the conducting of Covid-19 tests at the borders.



Through his Twitter account over the weekend, Letsosa told Basotho that the government was working flat out to resolve the crisis at the border.

In the meantime, stranded people such as Molisana are praying that a solution is quickly found to enable them to resume their normal lives.

“I just want to return to work and be able to feed my family again,” he said.

*Name has been changed.

Majara Molupe