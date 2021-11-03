Minister says will shut down Fokothi

MASERU – EDUCATION Minister says she will not hesitate to shut down Lerotholi Polytechnic if students do not stop their violent rituals against newcomers.

Minister ’Mamookho Phiri said this at a national dialogue on the infamous treatment of newcomers which has so far killed eight students since 2009.

The school, in collaboration with Development for Peace Education (DPE), a civic organisation promoting conflict resolution through dialogue, held the national indaba on Tuesday.



Phiri minced no words saying escalating cases of students’ ill-treatment at the Lerotholi Polytechnic could lead to its closure.

“It’s time to hold hands to find a solution to this problem,” Phiri said.

“It doesn’t need to be handled with soft hands but tough ones for a permanent solution.”

She said some parents are now afraid to register their children with the college because they say it is tantamount to sending them to be butchered.

She said it is surprising that students suspected of the violence and murder have not appeared in court.



“Why is it so difficult to imprison perpetrators?”

“It is surprising that some of the Lerotholi alumni with big positions in some corporate (entities) and government offices are involved,” she said, adding: “They boast of this unfortunate behaviour and threaten not to hire students who don’t participate in that barbaric act.”

“This shows just how much they hate this country.”

Lerotholi Polytechnic Chairman of Council, Mokhele Likate, said the violent initiation rituals are a crisis that needs all stakeholders’ intervention”.

“All our efforts to reprimand them on our own were in vain hence the need for us to strengthen our action,” he said.



Lerotholi Polytechnic Rector, Professor Sepiriti Tlali, gave a history of the carnage caused by the initiation.

Professor Tlali said in August 2008, some newcomers sustained serious injuries after they were brutally assaulted during an initiation ritual. The incident was reported to the police.

“While the investigations were ongoing, they (students) decided to embark on a strike and boycotted classes and that’s when the committee was formed to deal with their grievances,” Professor Tlali said.

He said the committee found that the strikes were meant to distract the management from disciplining the ring leaders.

The first death was recorded in 2009.



Following the recommendation of the 2008 Commission of Inquiry, management intensified the fight against ill-treatment by enforcing disciplinary rules and regulations.

“Unfortunately, students also adopted new tactics which resulted in more deaths,” he said.

He said in 2012 two more students died and the committee learned that SRC members were involved and new students were ‘coerced’ to submit to the ritual.

He said it was also found that some of the college alumni played a role in influencing new students to participate in the ritual. Two more students were killed in 2014. Another was murdered in 2018, forcing the institution to suspend all academic activities.



He said this year two students were reported missing after an initiation ceremony held near Mohokare River.

Two students have been suspended pending investigations.

“It is alleged that they were swept away by the overflowing river and possibly drowned.”

He said 15 students were called before the disciplinary hearing committee and were found not guilty of any charges laid against them.

“A total of 64 students have been expelled since 2012 as they were prosecuted but their cases are still pending in the courts,” he said.



He said the polytechnic “now has a poor public image”.

“It also has poor pass or progression rates and poor institutional morale and performance,” he said.

He said they have been working collaboratively with the police and the army in patrolling Mohokare River from August to December for the last two years.

He said they are concerned that when they suspend or expel perpetrators, “the remaining students continue with the practice like nothing happened”.

Professor Tlali said just this week, the students forced the management to temporarily close the school with immediate effect as some did not want to be reprimanded by teachers.

The students who craved the bloody practice sat near the gate in groups when their leaders were suspended, he said.



“It didn’t even take long before they started striking and amongst their demands were that those suspended should return to school,” he said.

“This problem is a national crisis that needs stakeholders’ intervention.”

Senior Inspector Limpho Masase, CID commander in Maseru Urban, said peer pressure was one of the causes of the initiation gangs.

S/Insp Masase said they have found that the college alumni holding high positions in private companies deny the students internships or jobs if they were not part of the cult.

She said it is not easy to interview perpetrators because they are very secretive and some end up not responding and end up with mental illnesses.



“They at times leave the place depressed,” she said.

She said the courts have remanded some perpetrators.

She asked parents to talk to their children because they no longer have consciences.

Fako Moshoeshoe, parliamentary Social Cluster Chairman, said the Education Ministry has to ensure that the polytechnic has proper dormitories with good security.

“Not everyone should access them,” Moshoeshoe said.

He appealed to security agencies to discipline the unruly students.



Moshoeshoe said the security agencies are unable to respond to the college’s call because they are staffed with incompetent people picked from political rallies dancing floors.

“From the police, army to NSS and there is absolutely no quality sent there as we sent those whom we see dancing in our rallies, who don’t even qualify,” he said.

“This is why our intelligence is like this.”

He said it’s time to go back to the drawing board to see where they went wrong because politicians can do anything to be elected and be in parliament.



“There are a lot of people who can go to parliament and deliver better than me,” he said.

“We don’t have dignity anymore because we have put ourselves in that position.”

Army Captain Bokang Melato said neither the police nor the army is the problem but the general public.

However, he said they have introduced a programme in high schools to instill discipline, patriotism and leadership in children.



He encouraged the college to respond so the army can introduce a similar programme.

“There is no way this country will be held hostage by a group of students,” Captain Melato said.

The polytechnic registrar, Selebalo Ntepe, suggested the deployment of undercover security agents to catch the gang leaders.

’Mapule Motsopa