Minister to intervene in nurses’ grievances

MASERU-LABOUR Minister Moshe Leoma yesterday pledged to instruct the Labour Commissioner to investigate the striking nurses’ grievances against Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.

The pledge was made as part of a deal the minister signed with the Coalition of Health Professionals (CHP) and the Lesotho Workers Association (Lewa).



The HPA and Lewa had written to Leoma suggesting that he should follow the Labour Code Order which gives him powers to intervene when providers of essential services are in dispute with their employers.

The Code says if a minister sees that “a trade dispute threatens the continuance of any essential service he or she may call upon the Commissioner of Labour to investigate” the dispute within 10 days.



It also says if the dispute is not settled within a week after the Commissioner’s report is made public, “the Minister shall immediately apply to the Labour Court for a ruling on the dispute”.

“The Court shall issue its ruling within 30 days of the filing of the application by the Minister,” it reads.

“Its award, which shall be made public, shall be final and binding upon the parties.”



The Code says the award “shall be deemed to be incorporated in the contracts of employment of the employees to whom it applies”.

It also says if the dispute continues even after the minister’s intervention it shall be unlawful.



However, “this shall not apply if the Commissioner of Labour or the Labour Court has failed to act within the time-limits specified”.

Nurses and chemists at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital, also known as Tšepong, have been complaining about low pay for the past two years.

They want to be at par with their colleagues in government and church-owned hospitals.



Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital, which is owned by the government under the Public-Private-Partnership arrangement, does not regard them as government employees.

The nurses downed tools three weeks ago.



“The struggle has been going on for years and has led to nursing and pharmacy staff withdrawing from duty,” the nurses told Leoma.

They also stated that the strike has “affected all our members, patients, and Basotho at large”.



“The CHP and Lewa therefore strongly advise you to act in accordance with the Labour Code Order 1992 section 232 with immediate effect to save the lives of Basotho,” they said.

After hearing the nurses, Leoma signed the agreement and pledged to address their concerns.

Leoma said no one is above the law in Lesotho.



“We are taking this route because we believe there will be an amicable solution to the problems,” Leoma said.

He added that from now on they will be able to be part of the proceedings.

“We are going to argue and convince the court to take into consideration our demand because we now have a document making us part (of the solution),” he said.

The Lewa spokesman, Hlalefang Seoaholimo, said the current situation at the hospital threatens the personal safety and health of the nation.



“We are therefore expecting the ministry to resolve our problems as per the code,” Seoaholimo said.

The spokesman for the Coalition of Health Professionals, Dr Mojakisane Ramafikeng, said the dispute has been bobbling around for too long and has hurt innocent Basotho.

He pleaded with the minister to speed up the process so that the problem can be quickly resolved.



Operations at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital ground to a halt three weeks ago.

Chefs, receptionists, ward clerks, and other support staff joined the strike last week.



This has completely crippled the referral hospital’s operations.

The nurses are complaining that their salaries are lower than those of their counterparts at government-run hospitals.

They are also demanding improved working conditions.

The support staff has similar grievances.

Nkheli Liphoto