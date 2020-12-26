Minister to spearhead Covid-19 rapid testing

MASERU-HEALTH Minister Motlatsi Maqelepo will spearhead a Covid-19 rapid testing programme during this festive season, thepost heard this week.

The ministry will work closely with key security agencies to implement the programme.



The decision to conduct rapid Covid-19 tests comes as Lesotho is bracing for a surge in infections as thousands of Basotho trek back home for the Christmas season.

It also comes after reports that at least 37 students at Hlotse Agricultural College were infected with the virus last week.

The National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec) is grappling to trace other students who came into contact with the students.



This week, two more people succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of deaths in Lesotho to 46.

Maqelepo said the aim of conducting the rapid tests is to avoid infections that could have been prevented.

“We will do spot checks to avoid putting people’s lives in danger,” Maqelepo said.

‘‘We plan to use rapid tests at events as it takes five to 10 minutes,’’ he said.

‘‘It is not hundred percent accurate but it will help us detect problems and if we find any (positive cases), we would make arrangements for accurate testing and isolation.’’



Maqelepo said there is no special strategy but they will work towards controlling the spread of the pandemic.

‘‘If one person has it and mixes with those at the celebration, a lot of lives would be at risk.’’

He said they have enough testing consumables to last until March.

‘‘We will get more if need be,’’ he said.



Maqelepo said they are prepared for a second wave as they currently have five authorised testing labs.

He said they learnt that strengthening the community and district involvement will help them respond well to the pandemic.

‘‘District capacitation has always been a problem for years and if we work together, we will ensure that allocated resources are adequate and enable our response,’’ he said.



‘‘If primary health care route was good Nacosec would not be having problems and it would deal more with administration and the Ministry of Health would handle the response on its own.’’

However, he said they still have a health port crisis.

‘‘We have to add more as soon as possible,’ he said.



He said he was concerned about the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases as thousands of Basotho enter the country from South Africa during the festive season.

He said Mokhotlong, Leribe and Butha-Buthe already have high numbers of Covid-19 cases.

He said the root cause of the pandemic’s spread includes not following precautionary measures, illegal crossings and gatherings of a lot of people without following Covid-19 guidelines.



This could bring several consequences such as an influx of people at testing labs, needless deaths caused by Covid-19 and unnecessary infections of health workers who are already few, he said.

‘‘As a result, migrant workers could be affected as they won’t be able to return to work.’’



He also said movement would be restricted leading to a lockdown.

“The already weak economy will also be affected resulting in loss of jobs.’’

He said civil servants dealing with the pandemic were instructed to strengthen their prevention enforcement strategies.

He said foreigners will be allowed in with 72 hours clearance certificates while Basotho that didn’t test will do a mandatory test and while awaiting results they are expected to quarantine at their homes for 14 days.



He urged Basotho who can afford to get clearance certificates to do so.

“This could help us reduce the high numbers at the border gates. If they already have the certificate, we will only screen them for temperature then let them go.”

He said those crossing illegally will be dealt with lawfully and be forced to test there.



He said Police Minister ’Mamoipone Senauoane promised to work with the Health and Home Affairs Ministries.

As Maqelepo was saying this, thousands were crossing legally and illegally into the Kingdom without being tested.

While he was speaking, there was a video making rounds showing hundreds at the Maputsoe bridge crossing freely without any testing.



Also, there was another video at Tele showing hundreds of people crossing illegally and there was no testing at all.

As regard the Hlotse Agricultural College incident, the Nacosec Chief Executive Officer Dr ’Malitaba Litaba said “out of 47 samples, 37 came back positive”.



She said they started contact tracing and they learnt that the first student travelled to Maseru while his contacts went to their homes.

‘‘We are still working on it to see whether contacts were not infected,” Dr Litaba said.

