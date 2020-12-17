Minister warns Basotho Christmas travellers

MASERU-YOU can come back home for the holidays but be careful that you might have trouble leaving.

That is Home Affairs Minister Motlalentoa Letsosa’s warning to Basotho planning to come home from South Africa for the holidays.



Letsosa told a press conference yesterday that Lesotho is still negotiating with South Africa to relax its border restrictions for Basotho.

“We are currently trying to persuade South Africa to ease their conditions so that our people will not encounter problems when they go back to work,” Letsosa said.

“It will be easy to cross to the Lesotho side but it will not be easy to cross back to South Africa.”



He said although he encourages Basotho to come for the holidays it is important to warn them that returning to South Africa might be tough.

The minister also announced new border schedules for the festive season.

The changes will be in effect from December 18 to January 3, which is considered the peak of the festive season travels.



He also said the Maseru Bridge will operate 24 hours even though South Africa still does not allow movement after 12pm.

“But our South African counterparts promised to let Basotho pass anytime,” he said.



The borders in Mafeteng and Maputsoe will be open from 6am to 10 pm while Sani Pass will be open from 6am to 8pm. Moshoeshoe 1 International Airport is open from 6am to 6pm.

The minister said the immigration, health and police departments were ready for the influx.



“Both the LMPS and SAPS will patrol the borders to prevent illegal crossings,” Letsosa said.

He added Basotho whose special permits and contracts expired during the Covid-19 lockdown “should just come home as they will be allowed to cross irrespective of whether they have proper papers or not.”



“We cannot run away from the fact that the absence of documents led people to cross (the border illegally riding on) mattresses recently.”

He said Basotho will be expected to present their Covid-19 certificates upon arrival from South Africa. Those without the certificates will be screened and will be quarantined if they are suspected to be Covid-19 positive.



About 15 percent of Basotho live and work in South Africa. The porous borders make it nearly impossible to control illegal crossing between the two countries.

The influx of Basotho from South Africa could trigger a spike in Covid-19 cases in Lesotho. South Africa is still grappling with the pandemic, with its Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announcing last night that the country has entered a second wave.



“The majority of the new cases today are from the Western Cape which accounted for 30 percent, followed by the Eastern Cape with 24 percent, KwaZulu-Natal 23 percent and Gauteng 17 percent,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize said there is an increase in the number of young people infected by the disease at public gatherings like parties.

“The age group of 15-19 showed the highest number of cases over the past two days,” he said.



“We are seeing the pressure has built up in a number of provinces… We now need to understand we have a responsibility to enjoy the festive season with restraint.”

Nkheli Liphoto