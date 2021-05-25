Ministry to decentralise cervical cancer treatment
MASERU – THE Ministry of Health is decentralising cervical cancer treatment after it acquired six thermal coagulation and leep machines.
This was revealed by EGPAF Director Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission and Sexual Reproduction Health (PMTCT and SRH), Oluwasanm Akintade.
Akintade was speaking at a cervical cancer prevention training programme for 22 health professionals from nine districts at the Senkatana Health Centre in Maseru.
He said the aim was to offer various treatment programmes for the abnormalities of the cervix which lead to cervical cancer.
He said the treatment was first piloted at Senkatana in 2012 and through the support of the USAID, it was extended to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Maseru, Leribe and Mafeteng in 2018.
He said it cost money for women to access treatment.
“We want to ensure that all women have access to screening and those with abnormalities can be treated wherever they are,” he said.
The Health Director General, Dr ’Nyane Letsie, said cervical cancer has burdened Lesotho economically for years.
She said it costs M250 000 to treat a single cancer patient adding that it is preventable if all methods are used early.
She pleaded with her colleagues to take the training programme seriously.
She said they started small with prevention programmes but six more districts will benefit.
“We know that this will make a difference but we still need females to come at the right time because delay in diagnosis has let us down,” she said.
She said the ministry is using about M20 million to care for patients and if the money could be used locally, health services would improve.
“Let us all work together to achieve that goal.”
A participant, Dr Tlotla Selia-lia of Butha-Buthe Hospital, said the training was helpful as they will help reduce overcrowding at Senkatana as it was a referral centre for patients from all districts.
He said cervical cancer can be treated if it is detected on time.
“This training served as a reminder as we already learnt about it at schools and will also help us improve our knowledge so as to screen, detect and treat it,” he said.
He said the machines will come in very handy as it will enable them to screen patients early before it spreads.
’Mapule Motsopa
Warning: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in /home/thepostc/public_html/wp-content/themes/trendyblog-theme/includes/single/post-tags-categories.php on line 7
About author
You might also like
Judges to investigate DCEO boss
MASERU-THREE High Court judges have been tasked to investigate if the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) boss, Attorney Mahlomola Manyokole, still qualifies to hold the office.The gazette appointing
EU pumps M93m to fight Covid-19
MASERU-LESOTHO has received about M93 million from the European Union (EU) to assist the poor during the Covid-19 crisis.A statement released by the EU yesterday says the funding will be
Sky Country dissociates itself from Chen
MASERU – A South African meat supplier has rejected any connection with a Lesotho company that has been accused of selling rotten meat. In a strongly worded rebuttal, Sky Country South
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!