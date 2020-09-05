Mokhothu pushes for soldiers’ release

MASERU-DEPUTY Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu yesterday met President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the release of two Lesotho soldiers who were arrested in South Africa last month.

Mokhothu’s delegation is expected back today.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs ’Matšepo Ramakoae said the purpose of the visit was to discuss the two Lesotho soldiers who were arrested in Matatiele, South Africa, last month.

The duo is expected to appear in court tomorrow to apply for bail after spending a month in detention in Matatiele.



Meanwhile, a delegation of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) arrived in Lesotho on Monday to discuss the arrest of two South African soldiers in Maseru last week.

The two army officers were arrested along with two officials working at the border gate in Maseru.



Ramakoae said the facilitation of talks was initiated by the South African High Commission in Maseru.

The two South African soldiers were nabbed along with two officials working at the Maseru border gate for entering Lesotho without proper documents and for breaching the country’s Covid-19 lockdown regulations.



The quartet was released after paying a bail of M1 000 each and a surety of M5 000.

They are expected to appear before the court today for remand.

The South African High Commission in Maseru said they would ensure that those officials adhere to the bail conditions.

Ramakoae said Lesotho and South Africa are the closest neighbours and have long standing bilateral ties.



The delegation held a closed meeting with Lesotho Ministry of Defence representatives.

But the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Defence ‘Mabohloko Monyane said it is too early to disclose to the media what was being discussed because security issues are very critical.



“We will share with you what was discussed when the time is ripe to do so,” Monyane said.

Lesotho’s delegation was comprised of Mokhothu, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Machesetsa Mofomobe and army commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela.

