Mokhothu wants rights violations investigated

MASERU-DEPUTY Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu says the government is considering setting up a commission of enquiry to investigate the numerous deaths of crime suspects in police cells.



Mokhothu, who was addressing mourners at the burial of the Democratic Congress (DC) MP Putsoane Leeto last Saturday, promised legal action against rogue police.

He said reports of people being killed while in police custody were deeply worrying.



He said the government has instructed ministers responsible for security institutions to provide a comprehensive report on where the police who committed those crimes are.

“We will form an inquiry on the matter so that we take decisions without taking sides,” Mokhothu said.



Mokhothu’s DC, the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD), the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) and the Socialist Revolutionary (SR) have all been calling for an investigation into the suspicious deaths.

Their call came after former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane urged the police to beat up crime suspects, a call the opposition said was a tacit endorsement of the police’s brutal tactics in fighting crime.



The then opposition parties claimed at least 100 people had died at the hands of the police within the last three years.

No police officer has been prosecuted for the crimes.

Two years ago Afro Barometer, a research institution, said said two-thirds (66 percent) of Basotho think the police “often” or “always” abuse or torture people in their custody, an increase of five percentage points from 2014.



It said while the proportion of respondents who say this “always” happens declined from 32 percent to 19 percent, far more say it occurs “often” (47 percent vs. 29 percent in 2014).

Urban (72 percent) and peri-urban (71 percent) residents were more likely than rural dwellers (63 percent) to say the police often/always abuse or torture people in their custody, as are men (69 percent) compared to women (64 percent).



Respondents who experienced some level of lived poverty were somewhat more likely to say the police routinely abuse and torture people than those who experienced no poverty, according to Afro Barometer.



These popular perceptions aligned with a 2017 Auditor General’s report showing that the police had paid M7 million in damages to torture victims.

The then chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Selibe Mochoboroane, who was conducting a public discussion of this report, was quoted as having told the Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli that officers who torture people in their custody would in future have to pay damages from their own pockets.



Earlier this year when Thabane’s own party turned against him, both the government and the opposition were in total agreement that there were rogue elements within the police who will have to be taken to task when they cross the line.



That committee, led by Mokhothu who was then the official leader of opposition, wanted the rogue officers to face disciplinary action, including criminal charges when they flout the law.

Parliament said the police had been dogged by serious allegations of torture and human rights violations.



Thabane himself, despite having openly told the police to beat up suspects, made a dramatic U-turn by admitting in parliament that the matter of police brutality had gone out of hand.

Nkheli Liphoto