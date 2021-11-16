Moleleki says will hear Moletsane first

MASERU-THE Alliance of Democrats (AD) leader Monyane Moleleki says he will do all he can to give embattled former secretary general, Mokhele Moletsane, the dignity of a hearing.



Moleleki was responding to allegations that his party had resolved to fire Moletsane after he failed to avail himself for a disciplinary hearing.

“The issue of Moletsane was not even on the agenda for the national executive committee today,” Moleleki said.



“For an issue to be on the agenda it has to be entered by either the leader or the secretary general or else it can be entered under any other business by an ordinary committee member.”



“Neither the leader nor the secretary general entered the issue of Moletsane on the agenda for today’s national executive committee meeting.”



Moleleki said he is still waiting for a time when Moletsane, who is accused of holding a rally in Matsieng without the constituency’s approval, will be given a chance to respond and clear his name.

He said he will not believe or act on things Moletsane allegedly said about him before he is given a chance to answer before a constitutionally established committee of the party.



Earlier Moletsane had said he would not go to the disciplinary hearing because he was going to be tried by the same people who were complaining about him.



Moletsane was supposed to have appeared before the national executive committee last Wednesday but he did not show up, although he told thepost that he was unaware of that date.

There was speculation that Moletsane was mulling crossing back to the Democratic Congress (DC) from which he defected with Moleleki to form the AD in 2017.



He told thepost yesterday that he will remain a member of the AD.

“I have not thought of leaving the AD for any other party,” Moletsane said.

Moleleki said he has not received any reports from the party whip in parliament indicating that Moletsane was uncooperative and does not attend caucuses.



“There are those allegations that he has defected to other parties but I won’t take them without getting his answers,” Moleleki said.

Staff Reporter