Moleleki tests positive for Covid-19

MASERU-FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Monyane Moleleki has tested positive for Covid-19, his Alliance of Democrats (AD) party announced last night.



The AD deputy leader Professor Ntoi Rapapa announced that Moleleki was told of his results yesterday, five days after he took tests.

Moleleki got tested a day after his wife, Dr Thabelo Ramatlapeng, went to the Teya-Teyaneng quarantine facility after testing positive.



Her sister, former health minister Dr Mphu Ramatlapeng, tweeted last Saturday saying she took an electric heater, washing basin and other necessities to her sister at the quarantine facility.

The sisters are prominent medical doctors.



Professor Rapapa said Moleleki directed the party leadership to tell all AD members that he had tested for Covid-19 last Friday and the results came out yesterday.

“Our leader is also admitted today (at the quarantine facility in Teya-Teyaneng) and we beg for support from Basotho and members of the party,” Professor Rapapa said in a statement.



He said all the people who had contact with their leader are being tested including his children.

“We were told that none of his children tested positive,” Professor Rapapa said.



He also said all those who interacted with Molekeki should be tested too.

Professor Rapapa said Moleleki and his wife will be “treated like every Mosotho”, meaning that they will not be treated in South Africa unless their condition warrants so.

He said the AD’s executive committee had not met ever since his wife tested positive.



“We use internet for communication,” he said.

The party treasurer, Tlohelang Aumane, said it is the responsibility of the country’s leadership to fight stigma against the pandemic to show that it can infect anyone.



“Our leader is not sick as we speak,” Aumane said.

He said their leader could isolate himself in his house but decided to go and be with his wife at the quarantine centre in Teya-Teyaneng.

Nkheli Liphoto