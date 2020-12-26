Molibeli ‘disbands’ LEPOSA

MASERU-POLICE Commissioner Holomo Molibeli has ordered the Lesotho Police Staff Association (LEPOSA) to immediately halt all its operations as he moved to stamp his authority within the police.



Commissioner Molibeli has also ordered that all LEPOSA members should stop wearing the association’s regalia or participate in any of its activities.

Police spokesman Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said the order means that “all of their operations and everything about them has ceased from now on until further notice”.

He said the decision to ban all LEPOSA activities was reached last week.

The decision could immediately neutralise LEPOSA’s power within the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS).



The association has been at loggerheads with Commissioner Molibeli over the last few months.

The LEPOSA is however not taking this lying down.

In a defiant response, the association’s spokesman Constable Motlatsi Mofokeng told thepost that “the association will just carry on with its operations like nothing has happened”.



Constable Mofokeng said they are surprised that Commissioner Molibeli even wants to block them from wearing their association’s regalia.

“But we bought all these from our own individual pockets, with our own salaries, and such clothes belong to us as individuals,” Constable Mofokeng said.

He said it would be unfair for the Commissioner to block them from wearing their personal clothes.



Constable Mofokeng also said they had not formally received a written order from the commissioner “but that is not a major problem because in our institution communication can be done through writing or verbally”.

The suspension of the association comes barely three months after Commissioner Molibeli filed a case in court seeking an order allowing the police management to investigate LEPOSA’s financial affairs.



The association wanted to march in protest to demand Commissioner Molibeli’s ouster.

Molibeli has in turn tried to fire LEPOSA’s leadership.

The fights between LEPOSA and Commissioner Molibeli prompted Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro to set up a committee led by Justice Minister Professor Nqosa Mahao to investigate the causes of the conflicts.

The committee blamed the instability within the police on LEPOSA which it said was operating like a trade union.



“Its officials consider themselves to exercise the same authority as the Commissioner and they hold that neither the Commissioner nor his officers have the authority to command, supervise or discipline those of its members who are association officials,” it said.

The report says this is clearly untenable in what is supposed to be a disciplined profession which works through commands.



“The task team recommends that the police regulations must be reviewed to clearly enunciate the cardinal principle that police officers whatever their other professional roles are first and foremost policemen/women subject to the authority, command and discipline of the hierarchy of the LMPS 24 hours in a day.”

LEPOSA has however demanded that Prime Minister Majoro should set up a public commission of inquiry led by an independent jurist to quell the unrest rocking the police.



It said the report had failed to address LEPOSA’s grievances and had dealt with the symptoms while leaving the real issues untouched.

Nkehli Liphoto