Molibeli sues radio station

MASERU-POLICE Commissioner Holomo Molibeli is claiming M1.5 million in damages from 357 FM radio station and Police Constable Motlatsi Mofokeng.

PC Mofokeng is the spokesman for the Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa) which has been embroiled in a fierce fight with Commissioner Molibeli over the running of the police.



In court papers filed on February 12, Commissioner Molibeli says on or about January 13 during a phone-in programme at 357 called “Semphu Se Nkha Kae?” presenter Relebohile Moyeye and PC Mofokeng defamed him by saying he was sitting on an assault case of one Thesele Matela.

This is a case in which Matela was allegedly assaulted at the State House by ’Maesaiah Thabane when she was still the first lady.



Matela had called the then Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and asked for a job and instead of a job offer he was allegedly arrested by the police and taken to the State House where he was whipped.

In the programme, PC Mofokeng said the commissioner should be charged as he is implicated after he allegedly took the young man to the State House where he was sjamboked.



Commissioner Molibeli says the radio station’s defamatory statement “was not reasonable or objectively reasonable”.

He says the station “did not take reasonable steps to prevent the publication of the defamatory statement, and therefore the defendants were negligent in publishing the same”.



He said the defamatory statements were made when the police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, had been invited to respond to matters involving the police as alleged by PC Mofokeng on a previous occasion.

He said the issues to which PC Mofokeng had raised and to which S/Superintendent Mopeli was responding to did not include or were connected to the issues involving Matela.



“The presenter, and therefore (the station) should (not) have allowed (PC Mofokeng) during the call to make a comment or publish matters including the issue of Thesele Matela,” Commissioner Molibeli says in court papers.

“The statement was factually wrong and the presenter should have established the correctness or otherwise of matters involving Thesele Matela,” he says.



“There were no reasonable grounds for believing that the said statement was correct or true.”

He says the statement has injured his good name, character and reputation.

“The wrongful, unlawful and negligent conduct of Mr Moyeye is legally imputable on the (station),” he says.

PC Mofokeng said he will not pay Commissioner Molibeli a cent.



He said he was not speaking as an individual but on behalf of Leposa.

He also said Commissioner Molibeli, whom he referred to by his first name without a title or rank, “never gets tired of misleading himself when it comes to the issues surrounding Leposa”.

“If Holomo is hungry, he must go and tell his bosses to give him money, I am not his bank,” PC Mofokeng said.



The 357 FM Station Manager, Arthur Majara, said they too will not pay a cent.

“If he wants pap (porridge) then he will never get it, not from here,” Majara said.

Commissioner Molibeli told thepost that Majara embarrassed him on air when he said he wants pap.



“I cannot use the gun I have been given by the state like Arthur is using his radio station. That is why we went to the LCA then later court,” Commissioner Molibeli said.

Commissioner Molibeli said he sued 357 FM as a Mosotho man not as a commissioner.

Nkheli Liphoto