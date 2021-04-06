‘Monkey business’ lands man in trouble
MASERU-A 21-year-old Leribe man, Motipi Jane, escaped prison by a whisker this week when the magistrate suspended his whole sentence after he was convicted for illegally keeping a monkey at his home.
Jane was slapped with a six-months jail term or pay a fine of M200 for rearing the monkey.
He needed to have permission from the Ministry of Tourism’s Commission for Preservation of Natural and Historical Monuments, Relics and Antiques and the Protection of Fauna and Flora.
Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said Jane, from Pitseng Ha-Matona, was arrested about two weeks ago and appeared before court on March 23.
“It is a criminal offence to keep certain objects and wild animals without a licence,” S/Supt Mopeli said.
The Historical Monuments, Relics, Fauna and Flora Act of 1967 criminalises keeping of wild animals the Commission declared protected.
Fauna, according to the Act, means “any wild animal, any reptile other than a poisonous snake, bird, fish or bee proclaimed as such by the Minister” of Tourism.
So, it is a criminal offence to kill such animals or hunt them for any purpose without obtaining a licence from the Commission.
Staff Reporter
