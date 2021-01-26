Mosito mourns lecturers, students

MASERU-At least four lecturers and an undisclosed number of students at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) have died since the beginning of January.

That is according to Acting NUL Vice-Chancellor Professor Kananelo Mosito in a newsletter on Monday.



He said it could however not yet be established if all the deceased had succumbed to Covid-19 “until their families say so”.

The university said it will hold a virtual memorial service to honour all the departed staff and students.

Details will be shared in due course, Prof Mosito said.

“We can no longer attend the funeral services of our colleagues and put them to rest with the academic pomp that they deserve because we are all required to abide by new guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Health,” Professor Mosito said.



The NUL Communications Director ’Mamosa Moteetee said a number of students had also died with some already buried.

She said the university does not have details as yet because all are at home due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Professor Mosito said “on the morning of Sunday 18 January 2021, the NUL received news of the loss of another employee, and some indications that many staff members, students and their close relatives are being admitted in hospitals or are self-isolated in their homes”.



“The shock and anxiety brought about by the pandemic are immeasurable,” he said.

“The NUL can never have enough words of condolence to the families, colleagues and friends of staff and students who have succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as those who are infected and recovering.”

“Those who have recovered from the pandemic give us a ray of hope for life.”



He said while the NUL management acknowledges and appreciates the general dedication, discipline, flexibility and cooperation of staff ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, “we also note that there are those who were in denial that the pandemic is here and is lethal”.

“From the year 2020 to date, the pandemic is wreaking havoc in our country.”



He urged the staff and students to take care of themselves and continue to observe the national and World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 guidelines and protocols and to seek counselling services to help them cope during these trying times.



He said as they continue working under these abnormal conditions, the staff should report all matters relating to loss of life, ill-health (suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases) as well as possible exposure to the disease to the human resources director so that, they can be recorded accordingly and necessary action be taken.



“When cases come up, managers should immediately report to the Office of the Director – Human Resources,” he said.

He also said students should report all the aforementioned incidences to the office of the director of student affairs.

“Staff members and students are also reminded to take note of places they have been to and people they have been in contact with in order to help with contact tracing.”



Professor Mosito has however said while the 2020 year was not easy, “we however look back to it with a mixed degree of pride and sense of victory in that, the year reinforced our commitment to excellence in teaching, learning and research as a university”.



He said although they were forced to be apart physically, the staff and students of the NUL generally pulled together as a team, generally demonstrated great resilience and commitment culminating in successful virtual tuition and graduation.

“I hope you share my joy in what we were able to accomplish together,” he said.

Staff Reporter