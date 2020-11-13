Mosito rebuffs charges

MASERU-Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Kananelo Mosito says all the complaints raised against him by a group of National University of Lesotho (NUL) employees are frivolous.

Justice Mosito received the petition yesterday. He has responded by calling the workers to a meeting today.



“I want to know what they are talking about because most of what they say doesn’t make sense,” Justice Mosito said.

He said he asked those behind the letter to bring every document and evidence of what they are talking about.

Last night Justice Mosito took thepost through the letter, offering a rebuttal to every allegation raised.



He said the online teaching and learning the workers are complaining about was not a decision of the management but the Senate in which all stakeholders at the university are represented.

This, he said, means that it is not an issue that should be directed at him but the Senate. On the allegations that there was discrimination on promotions Justice Mosito said the workers are barking at the wrong tree.



He said the management has nothing to do with promotions because that is the responsibility of ASAC and NASAC.

“The process of promotion at the university is very clear. People must research and improve their qualifications because that is the only way to get promoted. Those people who wrote that letter know this process has nothing to do with management.”



He said the demand for a five percent inflation adjustment on their salaries is based on their ignorance of the fact university employees are part of the civil service.

There is a judgement that clearly says university employees are not part of the government, he said.



“They are totally wrong. Last year they got seven percent when government employees got nothing yet they didn’t complain. Such double standards are shocking and sad.”

Justice Mosito said the allegation that non-academic staff are owed salaries dating back to 2002 has never been proven.



He said instead there is a council decision showing that the council rejected the request of those increments back in 2002.

“The workers, he said, took the matter to court and a High Court judge said this was a dispute of interest, not right. He said they must go back to negotiate and give the court an update within 90 days. They never negotiated and therefore never went back to the judge.”



On the alleged violation of Covid-19 protocols the judge said the workers are speaking from a point of ignorance.

He said the protocols being used by the Council of Higher Education were designed with the NUL Senate’s “wrong contribution”.

“This is the problem with people who are not hands-on. They just speak without correct information,” he said.



He said the university was providing sanitisers but some people were stealing them every day.

Regarding the Director of Human Resources whom they accuse of not following statutes on recruitments, Justice Mosito said such allegations are misdirected because the management doesn’t hire staff without the approval of the responsible authority.



“They know this but they are just making allegations. But for clarity I have called the director to the same meeting so they can say what they mean.”

He said he finds the allegation that he doesn’t perform his duties to be malicious because “I am always at the university”.

“Only people who don’t understand that being a Court of Appeal president is not a position of employment makes such allegations. It comes from a failure to comprehend issues that are clearly spelt out.”



He dismissed the claims that Tloutle, the university’s private company, is wasting taxpayers’ money as “uninformed”.

“None of those people has asked about the company’s vision and financial statements,” he said.

Staff Reporter