MP survives shooting
MASERU -A Movement for Economic Change (MEC) MP survived death by a whisker when his car was sprayed with bullets in Mafeteng on Tuesday night.
Thabo Mahapu Ramatla, 38, who has been squabbling with his party’s leadership for months, was seriously injured in the attack that claimed the life of a man who was a passenger in the car.
Ramatla, who was driving the car, is in hospital.
Police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka, said no arrests have been made and they are not sure if this was a lone assailant or several.
Sub-Inspector Mofoka said Ramatla was travelling with his bodyguard and two other passengers when the attack happened. The bodyguard and the other passenger were not injured. The man who died had asked for a lift.
She said preliminary investigations have revealed that the attack happened around 7pm when Ramatla was about 50 metres from his home in Tša-Litlama, just outside Mafeteng town.
This is the second time in a year that Ramatla had been attacked by gunmen.
He survived a gun attack in June last year in Mafeteng. No arrests have been made in connection with that first shooting.
Ramatla later bitterly complained in parliament that other MPs were not supporting him after the attack.
The MEC leader Selibe Mochoboroane said he only heard of the incident but did not have further details.
Ramatla has businesses in Mafeteng and has just opened another business in Maseru.
Majara Molupe
