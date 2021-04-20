MPs at it again, want two secretaries each

MASERU-BOSOTHO should brace themselves for more bad news from Parliament.

The public anger over the controversial M5 000 fuel allowances for MPs is yet to die down but the Leader of the House, Mathibeli Mokhothu, is suggesting that an MP should have two secretaries.



One at the Parliament office in Maseru and the other at the Constituency. All to be paid by the government.

Mokhothu who is also the Deputy Prime Minister suggested this while presenting the National Assembly’s budget last Friday.

He said the secretaries would help the MPs manage their affairs as well as deliver on their mandate in Parliament and their constituencies.

The secretaries, he said, would also help the MPs with research and coordination.



The Deputy Prime Minister also said the House should also have a parliamentary service commission.

“We also have to make sure that the House oversees the Cabinet and its jobs,” Mokhothu said.

He said the MPs should not just listen to ministers but should go out into the districts to monitor projects.

“The Parliament also monitors the use of public funds and the government’s mandate and policy direction.”



This, he said, means the MPs should have qualified personnel, information technology equipment and vehicles.

Mokhothu said from last year’s budget they managed to pass eight Bills and 22 subordinate laws.

They also asked 390 questions. The United National Development Programme assisted Parliament to buy equipment for virtual meetings during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Mokhothu said they are currently building a website for the House to increase transparency and to enhance public participation.

Lithoteng MP, Lehlohonolo Moramotse, said they support the idea that the MPs should get secretaries. He said the move will help to make the nation appreciate that MPs are important.

Moramotse said the petrol allowance issue has tarnished their image.

Nkheli Liphoto