MPs defect to DC

MASERU-THE Alliance of Democrats (AD) is in turmoil after two MPs defected to the Democratic Congress (DC) party yesterday.

Mokherane Tsatsanyane, the Stadium Area MP, crossed the floor with Tele’s Mothepu Mahapa. They were welcomed by throngs of DC followers.

Tsatsanyane defected from the All Basotho Convention (ABC) to the AD in June last year.



Back then he said he was unhappy that the ABC’s executive committee had disrespected the party leader and former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

This time he claims he is leaving because the AD refused to register him and his supporters as subscription paying members.

Mahapa left the DC to join the AD in 2018. He was later appointed Deputy Education Minister in what some saw as a reward for his defection.



Last night he told thepost he was fulfilling his supporters’ wishes to “return home” to DC.

He said it was the DC members in his constituency who asked him to return to the party.

“The mandate was derived from my constituency,” Mahapa said, adding that it is unfair for people to criticise him for returning to the party that got him in parliament.



Tsatsanyane said he didn’t have problems with the AD National Executive Committee (NEC) and party leader Monyane Moleleki.

He said he is leaving because the party’s constituency committee refused to accept their membership subscriptions.



He said he didn’t work well with the constituency committee.

He also blamed the constituency chairman for causing trouble for them by refusing to register them as new members.

Tsatsanyane said efforts by the constituency secretary and the party secretary-general to resolve the problem failed. He said he is joining the DC with his followers whom he claimed were not defecting from the AD but the ABC because they were never accepted as AD members.



“We left the ABC and we are heading to the DC now,” Tsatsanyane said.

DC leader Mathibeli Mokhothu welcomed the MPs and their followers and implored them to recruit more members. He said they are happy that a Famo gang called Terene had recently joined them in numbers.

“They have found the Letlama/Seakhi gang group already here working with us,” Mokhothu said.



He said the DC is the only party that is not having internal problems.

Mokhothu promised to introduce free education and review the old-age pension scheme.

AD spokesman Thuso Litjobo told thepost there is “nothing new about the defection”.

“They joined the AD from their parties just like they left us now,” Litjobo said.



Political campaigns are now in full swing as the country heads towards the elections scheduled for late next year. It is a season of horse-trading as parties battle to shore up their support for both real and propaganda purposes.

Nkheli Liphoto