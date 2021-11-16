MPs M5k allowance suspended

MASERU-THE government has bowed to pressure and suspended a controversial M5 000 allowance paid to MPs while an independent commission investigates the matter.



Prime Minister’s Ministries Portfolio Committee chairman, Lehloka Hlalele, told parliament on Tuesday that the decision followed a public outcry from Basotho over the allowances.



The committee was also tasked with forming a body that will look into MPs’ salaries and other benefits.

Hlalele said the allowances “caused a lot of confusion amongst the nation to the extent that the nation no longer trusts the MPs anymore”.



“This mistrust was also seen in the reforms discussions where the people said the MPs should not be salaried but should be paid allowances instead,” Hlalele said.



The decision to award MPs the M5 000 allowance triggered protests by youth groups in Lesotho under cover of the BachaShutDown campaign.

The youths petitioned Speaker of Parliament, Sephiri Motanyane, Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and Leader of opposition Monyane Moleleki to throw out the provision.



Hlalele said his committee decided that the allowances should be suspended until an independent commission was formed to look into the matter.

This was because “we do not just want to withdraw the allowances or allow them to continue without giving out valid reasons”.

Hlalele said it was the right thing for the MPs “to urgently form a parliamentary commission to discuss a lot of issues including the allowances”.



“We believe that referring the issue to the committee will bring about the transparency that Basotho demand,” he said.

He said the commission will look into the salary structure of the MPs.

But the move did not receive universal endorsement from political parties in Parliament.

’Mathato Phafoli who is the All Basotho Convention (ABC) caucus chairperson was not a happy person. She said the same youths who are complaining are the ones who will ask MPs to help bury their dead loved ones.



“When someone is dead, they come to the MPs asking for a helping hand,” Phafoli said.

They even beg us for school fees and money for rent, she said.

“They do not care how much the MPs earn but they later complain that the MPs give themselves a lot of money,” she said.



She said she is concerned because Lesotho MPs earn way less than other countries’ MPs to the extent that some ordinary citizens earn more than them.



“Let us not take this matter lightly,” she said.

The Bela-Bela MP Litšoane Litšoane, also of the ABC, said it should be investigated if the MPs in Lesotho get the same benefits that other MPs get in their countries.

He said MPs in Uganda are given vehicles which they take after the end of their term.



“It is not fair at all,” Litšoane said.

He said they are also not happy that after getting out of parliament their diplomatic passports are never renewed.

Minister of Justice, Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane, said it would be a good thing to form the commission “so that the MPs are not seen as thieves”.

“But parliament is a workplace, we are at work here,” Advocate Rakuoane said.



He said Lesotho’s economy is not as strong as other economies in the SACU region and it would not be in the best interests of the people to demand higher salaries.



Teboho Sekata, the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) MP, said he is happy that the issue is being discussed because “the issue nearly caused conflicts among the MPs”.

“Some agreed to it in the House but later rejected it while in public,” Sekata said.



He also said it is surprising that such MPs never rejected the money but took it.



“They were using it for their political gains,” he said.

Serialong Qoo, the Malingoaneng MP who is also the Democratic Congress (DC) spokesman, asked if the commission members would not get salaries like the MPs.

He said everything is blamed on them as MPs, adding that the allowances were an idea of all the members but some came out after the public outcry saying they were not part of it.



“They even said it belonged to the leader of the House, which was very wrong,” Qoo said.



The Leader of the House is Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu, the DC leader.



The Berea MP Motlatsi Maqelepo, who is the Basotho Action Party (BAP) spokesman, said the MPs should have started by forming a commission first.



Maqelepo said he is one of the members who could return back the money “because it is unfortunate to (take the money) during these hard times”.

Maqelepo also said he does not disown the preliminary decision that the members should be given some money, “but our timing was wrong looking at the economy and the pandemic”.

Nkheli Liphoto