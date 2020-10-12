MPs plot to topple Majoro

MASERU-PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro could face a vote-of-no-confidence when Parliament re-opens next week, thepost can reveal.

At least 34 disgruntled MPs are said to have ganged up with the opposition to topple Majoro.



It is however not yet clear if the MPs and the opposition will muster the required 61 seats to unseat Majoro in Parliament.

The move to boot out Majoro comes at a time when there have been serious rumblings of discontent within his All Basotho Convention (ABC) party’s National Executive Committee.



This week, the ABC spokesperson, Montoeli Masoetsa, confirmed that all was not well within the party.

Masoetsa said the ABC national executive committee was debating whether to back Majoro or allow him to fall in Parliament just like his predecessor Thomas Thabane.

He said some executive members were extremely not happy with Majoro’s non-consultative leadership style.



Masoetsa however added that ousting Majoro at this present time would harm Lesotho’s image in the eyes of development partners.

“We now do not know if he should be (allowed to fall) or not because of how he does things,” Masoetsa said.



He said while the ABC and the Democratic Congress (DC) were working well as partners the “problem was with the leader of the government”.

The MPs aligned to Thabane are allegedly touting some rebels to join hands with the Alliance of Democrats (AD) and the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) to unseat Majoro.



The group is led by suspended ABC deputy chairman, Chalane Phori, who is fiercely opposed to working with the DC.

Phori, who is the MP for Qoaling, and Senator Mphonyane Lebesa, have accused the DC of poaching ABC members by offering them government jobs.



Lebesa is the ABC Youth League spokesman.

Phori said there are several MPs and ordinary members who are not happy with the party’s alliance with the DC.

He said the MPs are going to push for Majoro’s ouster when Parliament reopens.



Phori declined to name the MPs.

“We are not happy with the manner that our major partner, the DC, is treating the ABC,” Phori said.

“The marriage is merely benefitting the DC at the expense of my party,” he said.



Masoetsa said individuals who wanted Majoro to be the Prime Minister are now at the forefront in trying to oust him from office.

“These MPs now see that the NEC was right when it said Majoro was not the right candidate for the position,” Masoetsa said.



He said to deal with the crisis, they want the next Prime Minister to be a member of the NEC so that he plans with the committee.

The ABC MP for Mokhotlong constituency, Tefo Mapesela, said the government is here to stay.

Mapesela said they have heard the “noises” about the plan to oust the government when Parliament resumes next week but they are not worried.

He said the “noise” is being made by “people who have benefited in a corrupt way from the previous government”.



“So, they want to worm their way back to government so that their shady deals are shelved and swept under the carpet,” Mapesela said.

Mapesela said he is “also waiting with (baited) breath to see if the decision to overthrow the government will see the light of day,” he said.

“The people making noise are just thirsty for power.”

Mapesela however added that he was confident that the government will not fall.

Nkheli Liphoto & Majara Molupe