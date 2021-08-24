Musicians dump ABC

MASERU – TWO All Basotho Convention (ABC) musicians have defected to the new Basotho Action Party (BAP).

They left the ruling party on Monday and were welcomed by a small crowd at the BAP headquarters in Maseru.

One of the defectors, Makhetha Nthafa who is better known as Rabotšo, told thepost that joining the BAP was tough because he still works well with his instructor in the party, Moshe, a prominent ABC musician.



“I was an artiste under the ABC but now I have left due to some valid reasons,” Nthafa said.

Nthafa usually performed a much-liked song at the ABC rallies, O kae Thabane? (Where is Thabane?). He said they were tired of the incessant infighting rocking the ABC.

“The ABC will be contesting the upcoming general elections but we do not know how we would campaign for it,” Nthafa said.



He said the ABC has lost its direction and is no longer driven by the same values that led to its formation in 2006.

He said there is now a tug of war in the ABC as the “party elites are only interested in fighting for positions and other personal issues”.

Nthafa said the “party’s elites are fighting for power while the members suffer”.



Mafaufau Maseru, the singer under the group called Mphosong le ABC, said he is leaving the party because it’s so divided that it’s hard to sell.

Maseru said he is worried the infighting might intensify as the 2022 election gets closer.

Now there are groups of artistes in the ABC that hold parallel concerts aligning themselves with the factions.

“I decided to leave the ABC with its internal strife and adversity,” Maseru said.



The ABC’s Mphosong MP, Libe Motšoane, said he is aware of the artistes who have left the party.

“The problem with the ABC is the infighting that never ends,” Motšoane said.

“These infightings lead to defections,” he said.

Motšoane said they have to report to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) if they have problems.



“But the sad reality is that the NEC also has defections.”

“There will never be peace in the ABC,” Motšoane said, adding that four artistes have left the ABC to join the BAP in recent weeks.

ABC spokesperson Montoeli Masoetsa could not answer his phone when reached for comment yesterday.

Nkheli Liphoto