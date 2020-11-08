Nacosec staff not paid since July

MASERU-THE government has not paid the National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec) staff since they started work in July.

Some workers joined the Nacosec at the government’s invitation while others applied for jobs. They have been waiting for salaries for the past three months.



The workers are said to be caught up in a power battle between Nacosec and some government officials. The initial fight was over Nacosec’s legal standing but bureaucracy seems to have intervened to slow the process of putting them on the government’s payroll.

Some are reported to be planning to quit.



Now MPs and civic organisations have entered the fray to demand action.

The Nacosec issues took centre stage at the National Reforms meeting in Mantšonyane, Thaba-Tseka, hosted by the Transformation Resource Centre (TRC) this week.



Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader, Mothetjoa Metsing, told the meeting that the government should “stop playing tricks and pay the Nacosec staff”.

“The issue of Nacosec needs to be handled with extra care. It is not fair that those workers have not been paid for several months now,” Metsing said.

“The people working at the Nacosec sacrificed a lot, including putting their lives at stake, therefore they should be paid.”



“I talked to the Prime Minister about the same issue to help resolve it.”

He said some people “should not hurt others just because of the power vested in them”.

The Development for Peace Education (DPE) director, Sofonea Shale, said “it is embarrassing that Nacosec workers have not yet been paid their salaries until today”.



“It is also embarrassing that the government seems not to be working hand-in-hand with the Nacosec,” Shale said.

This was after Nacosec’s new boss, Dr Catherine Lephoto, complained that the government was neglecting the employees.

Dr Lephoto said they have tested only 22 000 people because they don’t have resources.



“It is embarrassing to us to say there has been a little support from the government,” Dr Lephoto said.

She said they are currently not testing due to lack of consumables at the national labs.

“We have experts and volunteers who want to help fight the pandemic but there are not enough resources for that,” she said.



Calling on the government to show seriousness about the Nacosec, TRC official Lira Theko said it is disturbing that the government is not doing enough to help in the fight against the pandemic.

“Nacosec should be helped to do their job smoothly,” Theko said.

The Lesotho Council of NGOs (LCN)’s official, Sekonyela Mapetja, urged all those responsible to show interest and help make the Nacosec job easier.

Sam Matekane, the business mogul who donated M30 million to the fight against the pandemic, said Basotho should discuss issues with respect adding that “Covid-19 also exposed each country’s weaknesses”.



Foreign Affairs Minister ’Matšepo Ramakoae said “the government is not slow but we are just under pressure”.

“We have started on the wrong foot by closing the first centre that was working on Covid-19 issues,” Ramakoae said.

Nkheli Liphoto