Nacosec struggling to pay obligations

MASERU-THE National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec) is broke and is now struggling to pay salaries and rent at the plush Maseru Avani Hotel, thepost heard this week.



Thabo Khasipe, the Nacosec chief executive officer, said will be deployed under the Public Service Commission following the issuing of a temporary legal notice.

The decision to move staff under the public service came after the secretariat’s legality was questioned from several quarters within and outside the government, which left it unable to perform its duties.



“We are in the third month now and the absence of laws that give us power doesn’t allow us to spend a cent – we have not even paid rent,” Khasipe said.

“For us to get things done, we dip hands in our own pockets – even the money for the website was from staff.”

He said the Covid-19 Authority Act will be tabled in Parliament once it re-opens.



He said the Attorney General was working on the proposed Act.

Khasipe said because of the stand-off the secretariat has not been able to use its budget.

“Its passing will enable our full operation,” he said.



In the meantime, he said the legal notice will enable the appointment of Kabelo Lehora as the chief accounting officer for the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) to deal with Covid-19 issues.

Until there is an act of Parliament, he said, they will not be able to use the money.



He said the PS will secure the money working in collaboration with the secretariat.

“The processes were ongoing,” he said.



He said this will ensure that it works under the DMA Act but only focusing on Covid-19.

“We will not work on any other disasters except this one,” he said.

’Mapule Motsopa