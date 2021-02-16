Nacosec to roll out mass testing

MASERU-THE National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec) says it is rolling out mass-testing to target super-spreader events and hot spots.

This was said by Nacosec’s chief of staff, Thabo Ntoi, during a virtual press conference this week.



“Our surveillance teams worked it out targeting super spreaders to reduce the rate of infections,” Ntoi said, adding that they want to do more antigen rapid tests.

He said they have also strengthened the coordination among District Covid-19 Secretariats (Dicosec) to improve operations at the national level.

“We want coherence from the national level to Dicosec and communities and if we fail our operations would have a problem.”



He said they have rapid response teams at district level for testing and publicity.

“They will be able to reach hard-to-reach areas sensitising people about precautionary measures against the virus and advising them on time.”

“We will quickly find those infected early to avoid more infections and for them to be protected.”



“We will be able to reduce its spread and high deaths and strengthen our statistics to catch the trend”.

Ntoi also said the surveillance teams are working closely with chiefs, councillors, community policing committees and health workers.

“This will help them work well as this issue is multi-sectoral and they will help in developing them against the fight to reduce infections and we believe this will help us with a clear coherence and we will be able to fight it stronger and win.”



Meanwhile, yesterday Nacosec reported 24 new deaths of confirmed Covid-19 infected people, an increase of three from Friday.

So far Covid-19 has killed 207 people in the country.



This week, 600 people were tested for Covid-19 and 184 were found positive.

So far 9 718 people countrywide have tested positive for Covid-19 while 2 842 have recovered, according to Nacosec’s figures.

’Mapule Motsopa