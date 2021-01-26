NDSO robbed, Chinese nationals beaten

MASERU-ARMED robbers stormed the National Drug Service Organisation (NDSO) offices in Mafeteng and stole M30 000 in cash and computers in a daring raid last Saturday night.



A group of Chinese nationals who were working on a construction site at the NDSO premises were severely assaulted during the attack.

Police deputy spokesperson Sub-Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka told thepost that investigations into the robbery and assault have begun.

No arrests have been made yet.



The NDSO General Manager, Matebele Sefali, said the brutal attack happened at their old warehouse which they are currently using.

“The new warehouse will be completed in March 2021,” Sefali said.

He said this is the third time they have been attacked and robbed.

He said the contractor working at the warehouse is a Chinese national.

“All those Chinese (nationals) who live at the construction site were brutally attacked on Saturday night,” he said.



The attackers stole amongst other things computers, cell phones and cash amounting to M30 000.

“The matter was reported to the police,” he said.

“This time around it was bad as unlike before. They thoroughly assaulted the Chinese nationals.”



He said the attackers fired several shots before getting into the warehouse just to scare the Chinese off.

He also said the Chinese were beaten with gun butts while the attackers ransacked the building in search of items they could steal.

He added that there were Basotho security officers at the building but they were not beaten.



Sefali said the security guards were called for questioning by the police.

“The police officers even visited the crime scene twice. We are hoping that the matter is being worked out as it should be,” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto