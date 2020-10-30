Nedbank hands over M60k worth of PPEs to Scott Hospital

MORIJA-KING Letsie III last Friday handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth M60 000 to Scott Hospital in Morija, thanks to Nedbank Lesotho.

Nedbank contributed the cash towards the King’s 57th birthday celebrations on July 17.



The King decided to buy PPEs and donate them to Scott Hospital, an institution he says is close to his heart.

King Letsie was born at the hospital.

The handover could not proceed in July because of Covid-19 regulations.

The King thanked the bank for the lavish gift.

“I appreciate the critical thinking of the bank in realising how it can satisfy and make me happy,” he said.



“Indeed, the hospital is close to my heart for so many reasons and I am grateful for the gift as it will help my favourite place.”

He said he believes the gift will help those in the frontline to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope the gift will encourage and empower them to continue fighting the virus,” he said.



“The arrival of such gifts, I hope, will embolden and give them faith that it the end, they will win the fight against the virus.”

He urged health professionals to continue working with dedication and sympathy.

Nedbank Managing Director, Nkau Matete, said they usually celebrate the King’s birthday by giving him a gift.

Due to the pandemic, he said they mobilised a donation to a place close to his heart.



“We did this to honour and make him happy,” he said.

Matsieng Principal Chief Seeiso Bereng Seeiso said he appreciated the gift as well on behalf of those in the frontline in fighting the disease.

“We owe you a debt of gratitude,” he said.

The Lesotho Evangelical Church of Southern Africa (LECSA)’s Moderator, Reverend Tšeliso Masemene, thanked the King for the gift.



“His Majesty’s support to the hospital symbolises his love for Basotho,” he said.

“With this, so many lives will be saved.”

He also expressed appreciation to Nedbank.



“May the bank continue giving back and we hope in future it will reach out to Basotho,” Rev. Masemene said.

The hospital belongs to LECSA.

’Mapule Motsopa