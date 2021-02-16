New ambassadors for Lesotho

MASERU-DR Pontšo Sekatle and two others were yesterday sent to foreign missions.

The other two who were appointed ambassadors are former journalist, Thabang Matjama, and Senate Masupha.



Masupha rose to international prominence when she challenged in court a law on chieftainship inheritance.

The three took their oath of office before King Letsie III yesterday.

Dr Sekatle was appointed as ambassador-designate to Lesotho’s diplomatic mission in Belgium while Matjama will go to Switzerland and Masupha to Germany.



Dr Sekatle has a long career as both an academic and a politician in Lesotho.

She is currently the MP for Qacha’s Nek constituency.

On the other hand, Masupha is a researcher and consultant.

She has previously served Lesotho as a counsellor in Lesotho’s embassy in Rome.



Matjama has been appointed ambassador of Lesotho to the Swiss confederation and permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva.

Matjama has a long career as a media practitioner both in Lesotho and South Africa. He was currently working as a public relations officer for the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority.

Nkheli Liphoto