New mall in fierce legal storm

MASERU-THE Masianokeng Lifestyle Centre, whose roof was blown away by heavy winds on Tuesday night, has been caught up in yet another fierce legal storm.



This time it is the owner, Mphoto Thabane, through his MPP Holdings (Pty) Ltd, who is squaring off against the contractor, Afro-Asia Engineering.

Afro-Asia Engineering is owned by a Chinese businessman, Li Wen Shu.

At the centre of the dispute is a M52.1 million claim by Thabane from Afro-Asia Engineering which was tasked with building the new mall.



On the other hand, the contractor, Afro-Asia Engineering, is claiming that Thabane owes it M52.5 million.

Li Wen Shu has refused to hand over part of the mall until Thabane pays him.

Thabane says the contractor delayed to complete building and as a result he suffered losses to the tune of over M52.1 million.



The contractor says the mall owner caused the delays and therefore he cannot be held accountable.

In an urgent application filed in the Commercial Court, Shu said his company carried out the work until there was a lockdown ordered by the government on March 29 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Shu said on March 27 Lethola Cost Associates had issued a valuation for payment certificate so that MPP Holdings could pay him more than M52.5 million he had worked for.

He said when the MPP Holdings was supposed to pay, Thabane informed him that the financier, Nedbank Lesotho, wanted to do a valuation of the work but its expert could not leave South Africa because of the lockdown.



He said in July Thabane emailed him a payment certificate which showed that he was now demanding that Afro-Asia Engineering should pay him what he called penalties for delaying to complete the work.

Afro-Asia Engineering disputed that it was responsible for the delays.



Lawyers between the two sides met to resolve the matter but still they could not agree.

“The employer (MPP Holdings) was blaming the contractor and the contractor was blaming the employer,” Shu said in an affidavit.

“The employer flatly refused to make a payment to the contractor. It instead suggested that the contractor should agree to a scheme where the employer would pay selected sub-contractors directly,” he said.



“This the (Afro-Asia Engineering) rejected and declared a deadlock to the negotiations. The meeting ended abruptly.”

Shu said the penalties his company was slapped with meant that for not completing the building now housing Pick and Pay on March 15, 2019 it would pay MPP Holdings M50 000 per day until completion.



For the part that would house Cash Build his company would pay the mall owner M35 000 per day until completion, for failing to end it on April 12, 2019.

For the other section, which is for a line of shops, the deadline was April 12, 2019 while a daily penalty for not meeting the deadline was M20 000.



Section 4, which refers to the completion of the whole work, was to be completed on July 2, 2019 failing which he would have to pay M20 000 as a daily penalty until completion.

“Identical penalties are levied in respect of delays to achieve what (MPP Holdings) has called beneficial occupation in terms of C39 in the bill of quantities,” he said.



Contesting that he is not guilty of any delays, Shu said “the delays were caused by the employer and (his company) cannot be saddled with the employer’s fault”.

“The penalties are illegal and unenforceable,” he said.

He argued that “the sums were fixed in order to terrorise and compel (his company) to complete the work for fear of penal consequences”.



“Indeed, the fact that the various sums are described as penalties is a strong indication that is just what they are,” he said.

Shu said the amount per section for both practical completion and beneficial occupation “are unconscionable and extravagant in comparison to the greatest loss that could reasonably be incurred by” MMP Holdings.

“Penalties have no relationship to loss of rentals at all,” he said.



Shu said that the MMP Holdings refusal to pay and demands for an amount which is nearly the same as the total tender sum “is clear evidence of unconscionable conduct that is not just an attempt to unjustly enrich itself, but also borders on fraudulent conduct”.

Shu said the MPP Holdings “states in its report of the 13th July 2020 that there were delays caused by it and (Afro-Asia Engineering)”.



“The report is silent about the length of the delays caused by the (MPP Holdings), and a reduction of the purported penalties to reflect the (MPP Holdings)’ fault,” he said.

“This is not contractually permissible.”

Shu said the MPP Holdings “extended the scope of work among other things which caused huge delays”.

He said the walls of Pick and Pay were all built to completion using cement bricks as specified in the original plans but the MPP Holdings wanted face bricks.



“The completed walls had to be demolished and rebuilding re-done,” he said.

Shu said he wishes to exercise his company’s right to retention of the building until MPP Holdings pays him.



Thabane, on the other hand, told the court in an affidavit that the Afro-Asia Engineering “had in July 2020 voluntarily abandoned the project”.

“They together with all sub-contractors have since left the construction site,” Thabane said.

He said any of the Afro-Asia Engineering rights and interests borne by its construction and possession of the place “were and still are voluntarily waived”.



He said the penalties were determined with the intention of fulfilling two important things: to put pressure on Afro-Asia Engineering to fulfill the contract time and to compensate the MMP Holdings for anticipated losses in case of breach by the contractor.



“The provision of the penalties stipulated in the Principal Building Agreement was agreed between two commercial parties of equal bargaining power,” he said.



He said the penalties were based on anticipated loss of revenue and profit, additional project administration costs and others.

Itumeleng Khoete