New plot to oust government

MASERU-THE opposition is piling pressure on the government to reopen parliament so they discuss “critical national issues”.

But highly placed sources said the opposition push could be part of the opposition’s plot to test the durability of Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s government.



The sources said the opposition which is led by the Alliance of Democrats (AD) has been lobbying disgruntled MPs from the ruling Democratic Congress (DC), All Basotho Convention (ABC) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) to upend the government.



The Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) is said to be canvassing as well.

Last night AD deputy leader Professor Ntoi Rapapa said it was only natural for the opposition to “hunt for seats” to get into office.

“Likewise, it is the duty of the government in power to look around for more seats so that it remains strong in power,” Prof Rapapa.

He said the government and the opposition will only be able to size each other when parliament opens.



“That one would be seen when parliament reopens,” he said.

Prof Rapapa said the AD’s official number is 13 “but it is obvious that they are likely to increase”.

The LCD’s 11 seats bring the opposition’s tally to 24 which is a staggering 37-seat short of the 61 required to change the government.

Prof Rapapa however said they remain optimistic that they will continue to pick more numbers.



When contacted for comment shortly before going to print, Tšeliso Mokhosi, the LCD deputy leader, refused to comment.

Prof Rapapa said parliament should be reopened so that critical issues like the Covid-19 pandemic are addressed.



He said the parliament should be back to its duty so that the government is held accountable on its duties and responsibilities to the people.

He said the parliament should be in session to that the opposition can ask the government how it plans to use the M800 million it has just received from the International Monetary Fund to fight Covid-19.



He said as long as the parliament is in recess there is no way the opposition can keep an eye on how the government uses the money.

Majara Molupe