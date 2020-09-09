NGO rescues sex workers

MASERU-The Key Affected Populations Alliance of Lesotho (KAPAL) has come to the rescue of several sex workers whose livelihoods have been seriously affected by the outbreak of Covid-19.



Many of the country’s sex workers are struggling to feed their families or pay for their accommodation due to the dire economic effects of Covid-19.

Last Saturday, KAPAL handed over food parcels to 12 sex workers and paid rent for another 12.

The beneficiaries also received masks, condoms, lubes and HIV self-testing kits.



KAPAL spokesman, Lepheana Mosooane, said the grant from Frontline AIDS would last for three months.

Mosooane said an assessment by the organisation showed that sex workers were struggling to raise money for accommodation, food, transport and health services.



“They are struggling,” he said.

He said they sourced lubes, HIV self-testing kits and condoms from ministries and clinics so that sex workers could use the little money they get on rent and food.



He says their aim was to assist 200 sex workers but they managed to raise funds for 24 only.

“We realised that there are more than 1 000 sex workers in the country.”

He says aid beneficiaries were selected through networks, some were “observed” from the street while officials visited one of the abandoned houses in Maseru where some sex workers stay.



He said the organisation used questionnaires to screen beneficiaries.

“It is challenging as anyone can claim to be a sex worker but it is difficult to refuse because I don’t have a right to see them working. It’s easier for those working on the streets as they can be visited while on duty,” he said.

The challenge remains mostly for those who work in bars and from home, he said.

’Mapule Motsopa