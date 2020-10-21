No tears, no hearse at mass burials

MASERU-THERE were no tears shed, no wailing, and no relatives as the hearse arrived at the Lepereng cemetery last Friday as 40 unclaimed bodies from the Lesotho Funeral Society mortuary in Maseru were buried.

It was a paupers’ funeral.



There were no eulogies for they were unknown to the civil celebrant, the Maseru District Administrator, Mpane Nthunya, and neither to the Anglican Church priest who performed the graveside services.

Thirty-two men, seven women and four children – unclaimed since 2017 – were finally laid to rest.



Reading from the Bible scripture of 2 Corinthians 5:1-5, Reverend Joseph Morena-’Mele said “we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands”.



Some of those who were buried could have been homeless.

The Maseru City Council (MCC) excavators had dug deep and wide enough for a mass grave in which seven coffins were laid on top of each other.

Eager to see what was happening, children from a neighbourhood near the cemetery approached the graves to have a better look. Some expressed shock. Others giggled while shielding their faces with their hands.



Nthunya said he requested assistance from the Lesotho National Insurance Group (LNIG) and the Lesotho Post Bank to bury the unclaimed corpses following the completion of police investigations.

He said it was challenging for the police to conduct thorough investigations due to lack of resources.

“We were supposed to bury 43 of them but things changed,” Nthunya said.

He also said another problem was that of families claiming they were unable to bear the funeral costs and turning their backs on one of their own until his office decided to give them paupers’ funeral.



“It is easier when they already have a coffin,” he said, adding that the assistance helps them to deliver them in coffins.

Detective Lance Sergeant Ntšenki ’Nei said their job was difficult and “it requires a dedicated soul”.

“It is not easy to investigate thoroughly considering the work we have,” he said.



“It is difficult to ask oneself who the deceased is – it is harder to trace their families especially if where they were found nobody knows them.”

“Sometimes we get lucky to find their identity cards,” he said. “It hurts as we struggle a lot,” he said.



Lance Sergeant ’Nei said lack of resources is a major problem – taking fingerprints, pictures from the beginning as some families refuse to accept saying they are unidentifiable.

’Mapule Motsopa