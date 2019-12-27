NSS agent sues police for M3m

MASERU – A National Security Service (NSS) agent is suing the police for M3 million for injuries he suffered when a group of officers shot and assaulted him.

Lebohang Ramakoala filed the lawsuit yesterday in the High Court.

Ramakoala claimed the incident happened in Maputsoe on August 30. He said the group of police officers assaulted and shot him “without any reason justifiable in law”.

He said he could not identify the officers by name because the commissioner is concealing information.

“As a result of the wrongful and unlawful assault by shooting meted out by the police on me, I was injured in a life-threatening way such that I was medically attended by many specialists in various hospitals in Bloemfontein South Africa,” he said.

He said his BMW was damaged beyond repair by bullets and the subsequent collision.

Ramakoala said the injuries left him disabled.

“I had to stay in hospital for a lengthy period in South Africa and in Lesotho. I even failed to attend career training courses as a result of being shot and hospitalised.”

“I suffered constant bodily pain from the time of shooting to the present time and continuously,” he continued.

Ramakoala said while he was on a wheel chair, he suffered restriction of movement, emotional and psychological trauma.

“I lost enjoyment of the amenities of life as I could not fulfill spousal duties and increase family lineage and progeny. I am suffering permanent disability of bodily function and disfigurement.”

He said he faces mounting medical expenses. He explained besides physically suffering he also lost the BMW worth M70 000.

Itumeleng Khoete